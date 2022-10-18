The Rest Of The Crysis Remastered Trilogy Is Hitting Steam Soon

Crysis: Remastered arrived on Steam last year, but the rest of the trilogy has remained on the Epic Games Store for PC players. Those of us wanting to smash up some aliens in a nanosuit while keeping to the Valve storefront won’t have to wait much longer. The remaining remastered sequels will hit Steam on November 17.

Store pages for Crysis 2 and 3 arrived on Steam today, and the games are currently available for wishlisting. The trilogy will be priced at $US50 ($69), though a 40 per cent launch sale will drop that to $US30 ($42) for seven days following launch. As per the games’ official blog and Twitter account, those with the first Crysis Remastered on Steam will get 55 per cent off instead. The remastered versions of the FPS graphical showcases include a variety of improvements, such as improved textures and ray tracing. If you haven’t seen it in action, check out the PC comparison video from last year:

Crysis Remastered was first announced in 2020, putting an end to the “will it run Crysis?” jokes by offering the experience on the Nintendo Switch, of all things. OK, maybe we can keep that one around. While the sequels scaled back the scope and arguably turned the games into something more akin to other mainstream first person shooters, they remained visual treats. The third entry was often used as a graphical benchmark until the likes of more crushing games like Cyberpunk 2077 arguably claimed that throne.

Though more modern graphical features like ray tracing are welcome for a series that previously defined what it meant to push a gaming PC to its limits, the first remastered entry currently sits at a “Mixed” review status, with many critical over the lack of features like manual saves and poor optimisation in some scenarios — though that last point would be hardly new for Crysis.

A sequel to Crysis 3 was announced earlier this year and is currently in development.