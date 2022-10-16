When To See The Silent Hill Broadcast In Australia

Konami is holding a Silent Hill broadcast to talk about upcoming games in the franchise. For die-hard fans that cannot miss this (potentially) historic event, you’ll find kick-off times for the Silent Hill broadcast in every timezone across Australia and New Zealand below.

Yes, you read that right: Konami wants to talk about new Silent Hill games. Remarkable and outlandish though it may seem, it’s true! But what will it will it have to talk about? A new game in the vein of the classic PS1-era SH games? A revival of the ill-fated Silent Hills, only ever seen in the beloved P.T. demo? An NFT-driven MMO? A line of new Silent Hill pachinko machines only for release in Japan?

We’ve heard before, through leaks and rumours, that Konami had a studio internally working on a new game in the franchise. Is this confirmation that the rumours were true? Are we finally about to see what that team has been working on?

We can all find out on Thursday, October 20, when the broadcast premieres over at the official Silent Hill website.

In your restless dreams, do you see that town? The latest updates for the SILENT HILL series, will be revealed during the #SILENTHILL Transmission on Wednesday, October 19th, at 2:00 PM. PDThttps://t.co/8Knoq9xYsa — Silent Hill Official (@SilentHill) October 16, 2022

For those of us in Australia and New Zealand, here’s where you can catch the Silent Hill broadcast in your neck of the woods.

ACT, QLD, NSW, VIC, TAS

Thursday, October 20th

8:00 AM AEDT

SA

Thursday, October 20th

7:30 AM ACDT

QLD

Thursday, October 20th

7:00 AM AEST

NT

Thursday, October 20th

6:30 AM ACST

WA

Thursday, October 20th

5:00 AM AWST

NZ

Thursday, October 20th

10:00 AM NZDT