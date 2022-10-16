See Games Differently

When To See The Silent Hill Broadcast In Australia

Published 2 hours ago: October 17, 2022 at 9:10 am -
Image: Konami, Kotaku Australia

Konami is holding a Silent Hill broadcast to talk about upcoming games in the franchise. For die-hard fans that cannot miss this (potentially) historic event, you’ll find kick-off times for the Silent Hill broadcast in every timezone across Australia and New Zealand below.

Yes, you read that right: Konami wants to talk about new Silent Hill games. Remarkable and outlandish though it may seem, it’s true! But what will it will it have to talk about? A new game in the vein of the classic PS1-era SH games? A revival of the ill-fated Silent Hills, only ever seen in the beloved P.T. demo? An NFT-driven MMO? A line of new Silent Hill pachinko machines only for release in Japan?

We’ve heard before, through leaks and rumours, that Konami had a studio internally working on a new game in the franchise. Is this confirmation that the rumours were true? Are we finally about to see what that team has been working on?

We can all find out on Thursday, October 20, when the broadcast premieres over at the official Silent Hill website.

For those of us in Australia and New Zealand, here’s where you can catch the Silent Hill broadcast in your neck of the woods.

ACT, QLD, NSW, VIC, TAS

Thursday, October 20th

8:00 AM AEDT

SA

Thursday, October 20th

7:30 AM ACDT

 

QLD

Thursday, October 20th

7:00 AM AEST

 

NT

Thursday, October 20th

6:30 AM ACST

 

WA

Thursday, October 20th

5:00 AM AWST

 

NZ

Thursday, October 20th

10:00 AM NZDT

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

