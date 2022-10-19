Every Single Trailer From Konami’s Stacked Silent Hill Transmission

You know it really is the spooky season when Konami decides to drop FOUR new trailers for FOUR separate Silent Hill games, as well as info about a new Silent Hill movie. Gadzooks!

About two hours ago, Konami accidentally leaked some information about their broadcast that would provide more news on the Silent Hill franchise. We simply got little snippets, but nothing set in stone. However, the official broadcast has dropped and it’s honestly a lot more than I think anybody was expecting.

If you’d like to check out the full Silent Hill transmission, you can do so here. However, if you’ve come to see specifically what was announced in video form, you’ve come to the right place. Let’s have a look.

Silent Hill 2 Remake

Wahoo! They’re remaking Silent Hill 2! It looks freakin’ terrifying! It’ll be developed by Bloober Team, and it’ll have a new musical style & sound design, as well as updated gameplay and an over-the-shoulder camera.

Return to Silent Hill (film)

New Silent Hill movie coming, with the original director from the first Silent Hill movie, Christopher Gans, coming back to do this one.

Silent Hill: Ascension

Oh my god, they’re doing a Nuzlocke run of the Silent Hill franchise but making it a whole series. Incredible. This one’s a “live, real-time interactive series” coming in 2023 where everybody watching will have a say in what da hell happens. I’m sure this will go great.

Silent Hill: Townfall

Not much was shown for this one, but it’s being made by Scottish developer NoCode and published by Annapurna Interactive. The teaser was very intriguing, so I’m excited to see where they go with it.

Silent Hill: f

I am pressing F to pay respects to this game, because it looks SICK. This one’s a completely new story in the Silent Hill franchise, set in 1960’s Japan. It’s developed by Neobards Entertainment, with story by Ryukishi07, creature and character design by kera, and produced by former Nintendo developer Motoi Okamoto.