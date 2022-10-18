Giveaway: Your Chance To Win A Magic The Gathering: Unfinity Collector’s Booster Box

If you’ve been keeping an eye on Dungeons & Dragons lately, you’ll know that the most recent adventure module was Spelljammer: Adventures in Space. As a Magic the Gathering fan, you might be thinking, ‘where’s our cool new outer space setting?’ Good news, mates: Unfinity, the latest Magic the Gathering set, gives you the weird, space-themed deck you’ve been waiting for.

To celebrate the launch of Magic the Gathering: Unfinity, our friends at Wizards of the Coast have given us one whole Collector’s Booster Box to give away, valued at $400. As fans will know, Collector’s Booster Boxes are sought after by, well, collectors because the booster packs within have a much higher chance of containing desirable, or powerful cards. The Magic the Gathering Unfinity Collector’s Booster Box contains 12 collector’s boosters, each containing guaranteed rare and mythic rares in foil and standard variants, as well as extended art cards. These boxes are both hard to get and expensive when found in the wild. And, as we all know, the best Magic cards are any you can get for free.

To be in the running to win this extremely collectable box of cards, all you have to do is tell us what YOUR Magic the Gathering card would say about you. Imagine that Wizards of the Coast has produced a card based on you, as a person. What colour element would your card be? What would the blurb say? What would the card art look like? Describe your card in 100 words or less. The best, funniest, and most creative entry will win. Go as crazy as you like — yours could be a monument to your perfect ego, an overpowered Planeswalker, a coveted rarity, or a self-deprecating gag card. There are no wrong answers here.

Remember: it’s 100 words or less. You’ll need to be over 18 and an Australian resident to enter. We only have one (1) Magic the Gathering: Unfinity Collector’s Booster Box to give away. As with our previous competitions, the creative rivalry is fierce. The entry topic is broad, and 100 words should give you lots of room, so we expect you to bring your A-game.

This giveaway is open to residents of Australia only and will kick off on Wednesday, October 19 2022, and wrap up on Wednesday, 9th November. The winner will be notified by email (and we may even publish a post announcing your name and winning entry, if you’re cool with that).

Magic the Gathering: Unfinity officially launched on October 7, 2022 and you can find boosters at your friendly local games and hobby shops now.