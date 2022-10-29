See Games Differently

Xbox Live Is Having Some Problems Today

Published 34 mins ago: October 29, 2022 at 4:13 pm
Filed to:outages
Image: Xbox, Kotaku Australia

If you’ve been having problems with Xbox Live this afternoon, rest assured, it’s not just you.

As spotted by Stevivor, the Xbox Support page noted that the Xbox services were in the grip of an outage earlier this afternoon. Players were reporting being kicked from games in progress, and then told they’d have to log back in to access their purchases and installed games. That outage appears to have been rectified across the course of the last hour or so, and is now isolated to some specific titles that may have difficulty launching.

There may be some residual errors as the system rights itself and gets back to normal. Some players may still be getting error messages, or being booted from their games. Under those circumstances, just restart your console and give it another go. Now that Xbox is getting on top of the outage, things should start getting back to normal fairly quickly. Your mileage, at least for the next few hours, may vary.

At the time of writing, Persona 5 seems to be one of the last remaining games having serious problems, and may not be launchable at this time.

We’ll keep an eye on things as the afternoon progresses. Having problems with Xbox Live this afternoon? Sound off in the comments below.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

