You Can Score A 7-Eleven Sausage Roll For $1 This Week

Fight me, but there is no food more iconic in Australia than a sausage roll. And where can you get a consistently good and cheap sausage roll? 7-Eleven, of course. I come bearing good news for fellow pastry fans, which is that 7-Eleven is slinging $1 sausage rolls for one day only this week.

Intrigued? Hungry? You’re not alone. Allow me to explain this delicious deal.

On Wednesday, November 23, 7-Eleven will be dropping the price of its full range of 120-180g sausage rolls to only $1 while stocks last. That includes the traditional sausage roll as well as vegetarian-friendly options, the ‘No Sausage Roll’ and ‘Ricotta & Spinach roll’.

I don’t know about you, but that’s my lunch tomorrow sorted.

To take advantage of this offer, you’ll need to be a My 7-Eleven member and activate the reward through the app on November 23. It’s free and easy to join if you’re not already signed up. You can then take advantage of things like fuel price lock and even more deals.

According to 7-Eleven Marketing Area Lead Adam Jacka, the convenience store chain sells more than 10,000,000 sausage roll varieties a year.

“With cost-of-living pressures hitting customers, we’re rolling back the clock on some of our favourites for My 7-Eleven Members over summer,” Jacka said in a statement. “Whether it’s a quick lunch on the go or an afternoon treat, Aussies sure do love a sausage roll. We can’t wait to see our loyal customers rolling into their local 7-Eleven store and enjoying the iconic snack for just $1.”

Look, it’s the least 7-Eleven can do after they raised the prices on their takeaway coffee and hot choc for the first time in 13 years. What is this world coming to?

