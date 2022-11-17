13 Of The Best Gifts For Your Board Game-Loving Friend

What do you get the board game or Dungeons & Dragons enthusiast who has everything? While a gift voucher to Zing or their local board game store is always a cruisy gift idea, we think that the best part of gift giving comes from the excitement of unwrapping a handpicked present.

Instead of getting them another obscure board game that you hope they don’t have, why not buy them a fun experience or some much-needed accessories that will help make game night easier?

Below, we’ve rounded up the best gifts for someone who loves board games to foam at the mouth over.

The best gift ideas for board game lovers

A Magic: The Gathering starter kit

It’s safe to say that if they’re obsessed with something as geeky as board games, your friend will probably love the idea of Magic the Gathering.

For the uninitiated, Magic is a strategic trading card game where players battle against one another with decks full of monsters and spells. Launching just shy of 30 years ago, the game has a fairly robust community and regularly drops new expansion sets, which are great entry points for new players.

This 2022 starter kit comes with everything you need to get started, including two 60-card decks, along with two redemption cards for the online version of the game, Magic Arena.

If jumping straight into this collectible card game might be a bit out of your giftee’s depth, if they happen to be a Dungeons & Dragons veteran, then they might feel more comfortable with one of Magic‘s D&D expansion sets, like Adventures in the Forgotten Realms, which is available here for $63.60. It’ll give them something familiar to anchor themselves to while exploring a new game.

Personalised board game

What do you get the board game fanatic that has every game under the sun? One they don’t have. Sure, you can sneakily take note of all the games on their shelf the next time you’re over at their house or you can design one with their name and everything.

This Etsy store lets you create “Youropoly” where you can customise everything from the game’s name to custom property cards, action cards and even money.

Where to buy: Etsy (from $186.08)

Escape room voucher

How many times have you wished you could transport yourself into the world of Jumanji or Tomb Raider to solve a real-life mystery or go on the adventure of a lifetime? Aside from the possibility of dying, there’s something satisfying about solving puzzles and thinking outside the box.

An escape room lets you live out those fantasies under a time crunch, but minus the risk of a violent death. For any board game lover that wants to take it to the next level, grab an escape room voucher from RedBalloon and a friend (or four) if you want to put your problem-solving skills to the real test.

Where to buy: RedBalloon (from $28.900)

Board game backpack

When one friend is the designated board game owner in the group, finding the right bag to safely transport their excellent selection of games can turn into a real-life round of Tetris.

Rather than letting them suffer carting multiple tote bags to the next host’s place, grab them this board game bag. It can be carried like a duffle bag or be slung onto their back and is padded all around so it’ll keep your board games nice and safe. It’s even water-resistant for an added layer of protection.

You can find some of our favourite options below.

Where to buy: Amazon ($188.84) | eBay ($62.85) | Etsy ($30.94)

Dungeons & Dragons Adventure Grid

Regular table surfaces are fine for most people’s gaming, but when you’ve gotta move pieces around and soften the impact of dice rolling around the place, a good mat is worth the price.

This grid-lined, double-sided map includes forest terrain and dungeon terrain, so you can swap it around depending on the occasion. You can also use both wet-erase and dry-erase pens on this map, so you draw and change your dungeon layouts whenever you want.

Where to buy: Amazon ($36.44) | Dick Smith ($40) | eBay ($36.95)

Board game scratch-it poster

Okay, so your friend has played a lot of board games. Why not put them to the test and find out if they’ve played 100 of the best board games ever?

This bucket list scratch-it poster is jam-packed with a plethora of classic board games from Catan to Cranium and more. Let’s just hope your mate can’t scratch ’em all in one sitting. But we’d love to see them try.

Where to buy: Amazon ($14.95) | Catch ($8) | eBay ($22.95)

The Book of Holding

Being a Dungeon Master means you need to be able to remember and recall a lot of details. It’s always a bit embarrassing when DM has to ask their players to remind them of an NPC’s name.

The Book of Holding journal is a handy way to help keep your DM keep track of everything, so even the most minor detail – like the favourite drink of that one NPC the party met for half a minute, almost 24 sessions ago – is only a page turn away.

Where to buy: Amazon ($26.96) | Booktopia ($30.25) | eBay ($36.80)

The Broken Token Dice Tower

Do you know someone who is always losing their dice because they’re a bit too enthusiastic with their rolls? Then you should get them a dice tower to keep their rolls in check. This mini castle-themed dice tower is made from plywood and comes together with a quick and easy build. It can also be folded into itself for easy storage/travel.

Where to buy: Amazon ($65.68) | eBay ($90.95) | Etsy ($44.64)

Ultra Pro Soft Card Sleeves (100 Pack)

There are a lot of sleeves out there on the market for the kind of person who needs to keep their Magic The Gathering or Pokemon cards in pristine condition. Ultra Pro’s sleeves are, we think, some of the best, both in terms of fit and build quality.

Where to buy: Amazon ($8) | eBay ($4.95)

Wooden magnetic Scrabble letters

If you love Scrabble, this collection of wooden letter magnets is an affordable and fun present to gift for board game lovers. Your pal will find plenty of use for them on their fridge by leaving passive-aggressive or crude messages for their housemates.

You can choose between a set of 40 letters or 100, but we highly recommend going with 100 letters so you can really show off your colourful vocabulary to all of your guests.

Where to buy: Etsy ($33.14)

Dice Storage Box And Rolling Tray

Designed to store up to 35 polyhedral dice, this dice box also includes a padded rolling tray so you won’t have to worry about your stray rolls falling off the table. It’s a handy way to cart around your massive collection of dice, while also giving your group a better option to make their rolls.

Where to buy: Amazon ($65.80)

Seven Sets of Polyhedral Dice

There’s no such thing as “too many dice”, so why not fill up a Christmas stocking with 49 dice? This package even includes individual bags for each colour set.

If you don’t think you need that many dice, this is a great gift to share with your group.

Where to buy: Amazon ($29.99) | eBay ($15.99)

Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Mayhem

If you’re buying a Christmas gift for a big Dungeons & Dragons fan, there’s a high chance that they already own all of the essential handbooks and adventures. Dungeon Mayhem is a card game that feels like D&D-lite. You pick one of four classes – Barbarian, Paladin, Rogue and Wizard – and then battle it out against the other players. The last player standing wins.

Each character has their own unique deck and there’s a fun variety of cards to play, ranging from items and classic D&D spells. Dungeon Mayhem is also a fun way to introduce non-D&D players to the proper game’s basic mechanics.

Where to buy: Dungeons & Dragons: Dungeon Mayhem is available here for $17.95. You can also pick up the Battle for Baldur’s Gate ($19.95) and Monster Madness expansion packs ($47.95) here.

This article has been updated since its original publication.