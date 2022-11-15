In I Am Jesus Christ, You Are Jesus Christ

Have you ever been sitting around reading the Bible and thought, “How can I even begin to relate to this Jesus guy? I think I could only understand him if I played him in a video game,”? Well, there’s going to be one game coming very soon that may answer your prayers (haha).

There’s a new adventure game coming to the block that puts you in the sandals of Christianity’s favourite boy called I Am Jesus Christ, and it’s exactly what it says on the can. You are Jesus Christ, and there’s nothing you can do about it. Check out the gameplay trailer for the prologue below.

I Am Jesus Christ is a first-person adventure developed by Polish studio SimulaM and is set to be released in the second quarter of 2023, with a stand-alone Prologue scheduled for release in December 2022.

In the game, you play as Da Big Dawg J.C. as he is born, crucified, and resurrected in a story based on the New Testament. In your journey, you will, and I quote, “fight with Satan in the desert, cure the sick and help the needy”. You’ll be going around doing miracles from every angle, all the while recharging your miracle-making power through prayer. Incredible.

As shown in the trailer, you’ll be tasked with such acts as turning water into wine (so everybody can get slizzard, I assume), healing a little sick boy, and fishing with your Christ-style superpowers. This is not a goof in any way, the game is genuinely a straight-forward first-person game about three days in the life of Jesus Christ. No bullshit.

When speaking with Polish news site TheFirstNews, the CEO of SimulaM Maksym Vysochanskiy explained, “I was so inspired by computer-animated movies like Shrek and Toy Story that I thought, wouldn’t it be great to make such a film about Christ.” It was from there that Vysochanskiy’s idea morphed into a Christ-like video game. It’s comforting to know that Shrek played a vital role in this.

The gaming world is no stranger to religion. I mean, there’s a church for gamers now. I will say though, in this day and age I did not expect a completely serious game about being Jesus to be coming out any time soon. That being said, the desert match against Satan better go hard as fuck.

The prologue for I Am Jesus Christ will be released later this year on Steam, with the full game releasing in Q2 of 2023.