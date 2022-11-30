See Games Differently

Tell Us Dammit: What Are The Best Manga You’ve Ever Read?

2
David Smith

David Smith

Published 3 hours ago: November 30, 2022 at 3:05 pm -
Filed to:anime
best mangacomic bookcomic bookscomicsgraphic novelgraphic novelsmangatell us dammit
Tell Us Dammit: What Are The Best Manga You’ve Ever Read?
Image: One

Asking something like “What’s the best manga you’ve ever read?” is such a big question. And yet, rudely, I’m asking it anyway. Ruby asked for everyone’s favourite anime not that long ago, and that was great! We learned a lot! However, I’ve been trying to dial back the time I spend staring at a screen lately. Picking up physical books and graphic novels in the evening has been one way I’ve accomplished that. This brings me to manga.

It’s been a long time since I’ve considered myself an anime and manga fan. I fell off the manga wagon years ago. An occupational hazard of coming up in the Cowboy Bebop era is that it was so good, it’s hard for much to measure up. But it’s been many years since then, and I’ve been thinking lately about wiping the slate clean. Starting over. But this time, I don’t want to be staring at a TV. I want to be holding a book in my hand. A graphic novel, if you’re nasty.

To that end, I put out a call on Twitter. Weeb friends, help me out. What would you consider to be your favourite manga, and what would you consider to be among the essentials for new readers? What would you consider a modern classic? I open the floor to you as well, dear reader. Please get in the comments and point me in the right direction.

Let’s look at some of the suggestions I got on Twitter, starting with a long list from a dear old mate:

Based on Mark’s recommendations alone, I have about a hundred years of material to get through. And some of these recommendations would come back again.

But wait, another old friend:

Kotaku US’ Luke Plunkett also weighed in with his single, strong suggestion:

Friends of the site began to pour in.

The Humble Bundle that Ed Tran (who you should visit at GamesHub) has recommended is an absolutely insane deal. All that Lone Wolf & Cub for under $28? Absurd.

Kotaku Australia‘s own Chris Neill gave me another lengthy list of must-reads, including What’s Michael, a series about a fat orange that he called “objectively speaking, the best manga ever.” Subjectively, however, Chris recommended Akira as his personal all-time favourite: “There’s more cartooning and craft on single pages of that book that most artists only manage in their entire career. If you’ve only seen the movie, then you owe it to yourself to read the full thing because that adaptation is quite different and only covers about 40% of the manga.”

He also recommended anything by Naoki Urusawa, particularly Pluto. “This short series (by Urasawa’s standards at least) is a retelling of an Astro Boy arc and just straight up one of the most beautiful comics I’ve ever read. The hook of “someone is killing the world’s strongest robots” should be enough to draw you in, but if you love sci-fi works that explore the theme of ‘What does it mean to be human?’ then this is a must-read.” Chris’ final recommendations were for Taiyo Matsumoto’s Ping Pong and Takehiko Inoue’s Slam Dunk, along with Hiromu Arakawa’s Fullmetal Alchemist.

Anyway, now I have a lot of reading to do. And, if you’ve been on the hunt for something new in the manga space to read, maybe you do too!

Have you got any recommendations for me that you haven’t seen represented here? Let me know in the comments! Tell me about the stories you love most and let’s find something new to read together.

Manga Book Club, maybe? Put it in the book for 2023.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • I could go for the big ones but where’s the gun in that….

    It’s not the best manga but, Fourteen by Umezu Kazuo.
    It’s about a super intelligent chicken mutant and the end of the world.
    It’s a weird fever dream that should never have been put to print and I’ve read it about 5 times over the years for reasons I don’t entirely understand.

    Also a big fan of Bio-meat by Fujisawa Yuki.

    Reply

    • Did a quick Google for Fourteen and, yeah, absolutely need to read that. Hopefully, Viz start rolling out more Umezu reprints sooner rather than later.

      Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.