There's A Lot Of First-Party Games Among The Nintendo eShop Black Friday Deals

Published 2 hours ago: November 21, 2022 at 11:00 am
There’s A Lot Of First-Party Games Among The Nintendo eShop Black Friday Deals
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo Australia has unveiled the full range of games discounted on the eShop for Black Friday, and we’ve collated some of our favourite deals from across the sale. There’s games large and small in the mix, and some of Nintendo’s first-party heavy hitters even get a look in.

We’ve included a few of our favourites here, including a list of first-party Nintendo games with Black Friday discounts, but you can find the full (and extensive) list of games on Ninty’s ANZ website right over here.

The following deals are, of course, for digital copies downloaded to your Switch, not those found at brick-and-mortar retail, which may be different (or even cheaper).

Will you be grabbing anything from the Nintendo eShop for Black Friday this year? See any bargains we should know about? Sound off in the comments below!

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia.

