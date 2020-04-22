Here's The Best Deals From The Latest Nintendo eShop Sale

If you're looking for your next game to play in isolation, Nintendo has you covered with a bunch of great games now on sale in the eShop. From FIFA 20 for $34.97 to deals on the Naruto Ninja Storm franchise, Jackbox games and more, here's the best of what's on offer.

While there aren't a lot of blockbuster AAA entries on the list, what's on special is great and there's plenty of options for your next adventure.

7 Billion Humans: $3.00

Among the Sleep: $14.99

Back to Bed: $3.00

Bubsy - Paws On Fire: $7.50

Cartoon Network Battle Crashers: $7.50

Cluedo: $19.99

Dead Cells: $30

FIFA 20: $34.97

Football Manager 2020 Touch: $36.84

Friday The 13th The Game: $20

The Gardens Between: $10.19

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Owltimate Edition - $9.00

Glass Masquerade: $4.50

Goosebumps - The Game: $7.50

The Jackbox Party Pack: $15.75

Jackbox Party Pack 3: $22.65

Jackbox Party Pack 4: $19.80

Jackbox Party Pack 5: $25.35

Jackbox Party Pack 6: $29.40

Naruto Ninja Storm: $15.45

Naruto Ninja Storm 2: $15.45

Naruto Ninja Storm 3: $15.45

Nintendo Kart Racers: $18.00

Once Piece Unlimited World Red - Deluxe Edition: $22.48

Party Trivia: $2.40

Pixark: $39.97

RAD: $14.95

Rive: Ultimate Edition: $2.20

Slain: Back From Hell: $7.50

Stranger's Wrath HD: $30.00

Uncanny Valley: $3.75

Unravel Two: $9.99

Verlet Swing: $5.62

Zombieland Double Tap - Road Trip: $34.99

You can find all these deals and more now live on the Nintendo eShop. Is there anything on the list that catches your eye?

