The Nintendo Switch Has A Killer eShop Sale Right Now

There’s plenty of reasons to play games like Hades, Cultist Simulator, Just Dance, Ori and the Blind Forest, Spiritfarer or many other cracking titles on the Switch. But you know what makes it easier? A massive Switch eShop sale.

Like every other platform right now, the eShop is having a bit of a sale. The store is telling me 911 games are discounted — or at least the store is showing me 911 titles — for the Lunar New Year, although not all games will have their deals up for very long.

For instance, Dragon Ball Fighter Z is only $14.39 right now — but it’ll be back to its usual price by midnight. Hades is also down to $30 from its usual $37.50, but by Monday the discount will be gone.

There’s a ton of quality to be found, though. The excellent Australian made Hand of Fate 2 is going for $13.49 right now. Civilization 6 is only $29.68 right now, and the brilliant Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle is only $22.18. Black: The Fall is a neat indie going for $6.88, well below its usual $22.95.

Here’s some of the discounts you can look forward to:

2064: Read Only Memories: $3.93

39 Days to Mars: $11.38

Assassin’s Creed 3 Remastered: $25.88

Beholder Complete Edition: $5.62

BioShock 2 Remastered: $17.47

BioShock Infinite: $17.47

BioShock Remastered: $17.47

Black: The Fall: $6.88

Blasphemous: $18.75

Borderlands GOTY Edition: $24.97

Borderlands The Handsome Collection: $34.97

Carnival Games: $13.73

Child of Light Ultimate Edition: $8.98

Dead End Job: $2.93

Dragon Ball Fighter Z: $14.39

Flashback: $2.99

Freedom Planet: $11.25

GALAK-Z: The Void: $5.25

Game Dev Story: $15

Golf Peaks: $3

Golf With Your Friends: $17.97

Hades: $30

Hand of Fate 2: $13.49

Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption: $24

Just Dance 2020: $27.98

Kingdom Rush Origins: $13.99

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle: $22.18

Metropolis Lux Obscura: $4.08

Moving Out: $22.50

My Time at Portia: $11.25

NBA 2K21: $44.97

Neon Abyss: $21.71

PGA Tour 2K21: $49.97

Project Warlock: $13.50

Rainswept: $4.50

Rayman Legends: $14.98

South Park Fractured But Whole: $22.48

Spiritfarer: $32.31

Summer in Mara: $17.50

The Escapists 2: $7.50

The Flame in the Flood: $6.49

The Outer Worlds: $44.97

To The Moon: $12.60

Trials Rising: $14.97

Trine Ultimate Collection: $26.99

Valiant Hearts: $8.98

Windbound: $26.97

Wordify: $1.95

WWE 2K Battlegrounds: $34.97

XCOM 2 Collection: $35.98

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair: $18

See any other Switch eShop sales we should include on the list? Let us know in the comments!