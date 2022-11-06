This Week In Games Australia: Ragnarok Has Come For Us At Last

Happy Monday, folks. Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia. This week: God of War Ragnarok, the PlayStation blockbuster years in the making, is finally here. The shadow it casts over the rest of the week is so immense that I think it’s only fair that this week’s edition of TWIG features a little musical accompaniment.

November 7

Fluffy Horde (NS)

Fluffy Horde has been around for a few years now, but arrives on Switch for the first time this week. It’s a blend of 2D sidescroller, real-time strategy, and tower defence. Protect your little home against the oncoming wave of bunnies that breed at absolutely phenomenal speed. Some interesting ideas here, and a fun way to combine a few old genre favourites.

November 8

Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising (PS5, NS, PS4)

Sweep the leg!!!

Football Manager 2023 (PC and Console Edition) (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

To be clear: there are two different versions of Football Manager 2023. There’s the PC version, and the Console Version, which are sold as separate packages. They are the same game. The Football Manager series is all about taking a team from the bottom of the pile to the top of the Premier League and beyond. This isn’t FIFA, you’re not on the field and playing the ball. You’re on the sidelines, behind the scenes, making the decisions that create opportunities for your team to progress up the sporting world’s most bruising and brutal ladder.

Sonic Frontiers (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

The game that has kept people guessing all year. From confusing first-look trailers to a cautious optimising about its blend of 3D and 2D Sonic tropes, Sonic Frontiers arrives this week to answer all our questions about what the hell is going on with the Old Blue Blur’s latest adventure.

I personally prefer my Sonic in 2D, but I am excited to give this a try. I keep hoping Sega will crack the 3D Sonic code one day. Maybe this time.

Terracotta (PC, NS)

Terracotta is a side-scrolling historical action game set during China’s Qin dynasty. You play a Terracotta warrior, come to life, who must rescue the cursed spirits of their fellow warriors. This has a really cute look, and I like that it’s embracing the blend of the historical and mythological that is so core to Chinese storytelling.

November 9

God of War: Ragarok (PS5, PS4)

Here it is. The one you’ve been waiting for. It would be easy to reduce God of War: Ragnarok to a joke title like Dad And Boy Hit The Road 2, but it’s so much more than that. It’s been about nine months since the last PlayStation exclusive, Horizon: Forbidden West. If that wasn’t enough to tempt you into buying a PS5 (if you can find one), your reason has arrived at last. Santa Monica Studio’s latest masterpiece is out this week. You can read our full review right over here.

November 11

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

The counterpoint to God of War: Ragnarok is, of course, looking back at where we came from. Atari 50 is the latest in a long line of Atari 2600 retro packages, but it contains all the greatest gear the system ever had. Honestly, if you let me play River Raid 1 and 2 for any amount of time, I’ll give you a 10/10.

Ooblets (NS)

OOBLEEEEETS. Another retail release, for those who like to grab a physical copy. Do people like that I include these retail launches in TWIG? Do the collectors appreciate a heads-up? I don’t want people to think I’m wasting space in these pieces (or worse, padding it out), so if items like these are helpful to you, let me know in the comments.

Tactics Ogre Reborn (PS5, NS)

There are some of you — not a huge number, but enough to create a blip on a radar obliterated by Ragnarok — for whom this is going to be a bigger release than God of War. Tactics Ogre is a beloved series of tactical JRPGs and has been off the burner for quite a while now. Yes, this is based on the 2010 re-release and isn’t TECHNICALLY a new game but, you know what? Old Tactics Ogre with a fresh coat of paint is better than none at all. And maybe it’ll lead to something truly new down the line. Keep the faith, TA fans.