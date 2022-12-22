12 Games I Played In 2022 And What I Learned From Each Of Them

Traditionally at Kotaku Australia, we’ll list our favourite games of 2022, but this year I decided to do something a little different.

I’d say I’m a pretty regular gamer in my spare time, but in 2022 I played more games than I think I ever have before. This was mainly a by-product of a gaming podcast I’m on, in which my co-hosts and I all play the same game and then discuss it at the end of the month. A video game book club, if you will.

As a result, every month this year I’ve either played through new releases, replayed old favourites or picked up games that were never on my radar.

The whole process really expanded my appreciation for the variety of games that are out there. So, in the festive spirit, I thought I’d go through my ghosts of games past and share some things I learned from each of them.

Journey

We begin this journey with Journey, a delightful indie adventure game that celebrated its 10-year anniversary this year.

Journey is a simple tale about a small robed figure travelling through a vast desert of a ruined civilisation on a quest to reach the peak of a tall mountain.

The beauty of this game is in its simplicity. A lot of the story and gameplay rules are shrouded in mystery, immersing you in the shoes of the traveller as you work to figure things out on your path. Everything from the art style to the music evokes emotion, whether it be the fear of a stone creature or the freedom that comes with flying.

What I learned: Sometimes the more simple the game, the better it is.

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune

I don’t know how I got this far in life without playing Uncharted, but here we are. 2022 was the year I gave Naughty Dog’s classic adventure game a go and I have to say, I now see what the fuss is about.

Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune hasn’t exactly aged well. In a modern context, it feels burdened by repetitive enemy loops and awkward camera angles. But the story remains rock solid with fast pacing, big set pieces and characters you quickly grow to love. The same might not be said for the Tom Holland movie, but Uncharted remains a cinematic ride.

What I learned: Great stories can withstand outdated graphics and gameplay.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

I’m a big Star Wars fan. I’m possibly the only person who liked the DICE Battlefront games, but at heart, I’m a single-player action-adventure lover, so Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ticked all my boxes.

Playing through this game for the second time reminded me that it’s not perfect. Some of the controls are janky, the levels are designed to frustrate and the map is nigh unbearable. But damn, is it a good Star Wars game.

Jedi Fallen Order accurately manages to represent that feeling of power and skill that (I imagine) comes with being a force-wielding space knight. Using a double-bladed lightsaber will never not be cool.

What I learned: I would not be good at a Souls game.

Pokèmon Legends Arceus

Another franchise I’m way too late to, 2022 marks the year I first picked up a Pokèmon game. Shocking, I know.

Something about the promise of an open-world Pokèmon game where creatures roam free for the catching appealed to me like no other game in the franchise has.

When the first trailer for Arceus dropped it inspired me to go out and buy a Nintendo Switch. That’s the hold it had on me. And I’m pleased to say I was not disappointed!

Pokèmon Legends Arceus reworked the wheel (or so I’m told) and managed to make itself appealing to a whole new generation of Pokèmon gamers, myself included. Thank you to Game Freak for bringing my dreams of being a Pokèmon trainer one step closer to reality.

What I learned: It’s never too late to get into a franchise.

The Quarry

I’m not a horror gamer, so you wouldn’t typically find me picking up something like The Quarry. But man am I glad I did.

The Quarry brings the campy teen horror energy to gaming in a fresh and unique way. The ability to play with friends – whether in the same room or by online co-op – really makes it one of the most fun games I’ve played this year.

The story isn’t the most original concept in the world. Still, the way in which your choices play out and allow you to invest in each character’s journey makes it an unforgettable narrative experience and one made even better by your friends yelling conflicting suggestions at you.

What I learned: Don’t go into the freezer.

Super Mario Odyssey

We may as well call this game franchises I’m way too late to at this point, but hey, that was the point of starting a video game book club.

Super Mario Odyssey was my first Mario game and what a way to start. I absolutely adored the way the game combined the 2D platformer elements of classic Mario games with newer and more open-world level designs. It was an awesome introduction to such an integral gaming franchise.

What I learned: 2D and 3D games can co-exist.

Stray

I thought I knew what I was signing up for when I picked up Stray, but it continued to surprise me the entire way through. Who would’ve thought it would become Cat Game: The Last of Us?

Stray faithfully recreates the feeling of playing as a cat, which is something that remains consistently human in an incredibly inhuman cyberpunk world. Some of the gameplay wears thin toward the end, but the game’s heartfelt little story kept me going.

What I learned: Even the cutest games have a dark side.

The Last of Us Part 1

Speaking of The Last of Us, Naughty Dog re-released its pivotal post-apocalyptic action-adventure game this year, perhaps a little too soon. But despite all the controversy around the remake, I still found a lot of value in it.

The Last of Us will forever be one of my favourite games and, quite frankly, I think this remake was made for people like me. The ability to notice and appreciate all the little changes only really comes to those who are so deeply ingrained in the story already. As someone who is in that wheelhouse, I found this to be the best way to experience such a great game.

What I learned: Like rewatching your favourite movie, there’s a lot of joy to be had in replaying your favourite game.

God of War & God of War Ragnarok

Surprise, another bandwagon I jumped on very late. To be fair I played God of War (2018) when it was released but just failed to get very far. I persevered for the podcast this year and am subsequently cursing my past self because this game is just so good.

Ragnarok raises the bar even further and playing the two games back to back was nothing short of an incredible time. The nuance and care that is put into every aspect of these two games, from the impeccable performances and dialogue, to the immersive art design and satisfying combat systems – it’s hard to find a fault.

At the end of the day though, it’s the narrative in God of War that elevated it for me and made it one of the best stories I’ve experienced in any medium.

What I learned: This is what good video game writing looks like.

Marvel Snap

Never in a million years did I think a mobile card game like Marvel Snap would consume my entire life. But here we are.

The simplicity of Marvel Snap’s gameplay loop along with its use of recognisable Marvel characters that possess perfectly paired card abilities, make it easy and accessible for pretty much everyone. The way in which rewards and level progression works is a perfect storm, making things just rewarding enough to feel satisfying, but tantalising enough that you’ll keep playing to try and earn a card with your favourite character on it.

What I learned: I will absolutely lie to myself if it means one more game of Marvel Snap.

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West captured my attention like no other game this year. I have a soft spot for Horizon Zero Dawn, so I was always going to be a fan of the sequel, but for a while there this game was all I could think about.

Forbidden West went bigger in every way. The map had endless beautiful locations to discover, the character animations were more complex and matched with even better performances (this game has Angela freakin’ Bassett in it), and the machines and weapons available increased in variety and menace. Even the story went up a level in terms of its zany Horizon-ness. It was everything a sequel should be.

I’m normally daunted by large open-world maps, but even after I’d cleared out every mission and side quest I wanted to keep playing Horizon Forbidden West, which is a true testament to its incredible worldbuilding.

What I learned: It’s possible to enjoy a game even when there are no more missions to complete. (Also never release anything alongside Elden Ring.)

It’s been a pretty incredible year for video games, but I have to say it’s been an even better one for me personally as a gamer. It was a year I signed up for new franchises, immersed myself in classics and got addicted to a mobile game, – all of which I may never have done if I hadn’t also joined a podcast.

This article is not at all intended to be a plug for my podcast, but if you do want to listen to some of our video game discussions, feel free to check us out at Controller Club.

(Editor’s note: I’ll plug it, because it’s good. Listen to Lauren’s podcast. It’s very good. — David)

What did you learn from your favourite games this year?