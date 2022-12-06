People Are Already Going Hard On God Of War Ragnarök’s Photo Mode

Only just this morning, PlayStation announced on their blog that Photo Mode is finally being added to God of War Ragnarök.
While this may not be of interest to some people, there are plenty of folks that love snapping a quick piccie in the midst of a battle, or even love taking a moment to look at a funny little creature and take a picture. It’s only natural!
It has been less than a day and people are already posting plenty of cool and even silly pictures from their travels in the Nine Realms, so I thought it would be nice to show off what the gamers of the world have come up with in God of War Ragnarök’s Photo Mode.
E tem gente que acha q capturar fotos de jogos é desnecessário.. olha como essas imagens valoriza o jogo! #GodofWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/JBnqIy0CXl
— Vinícius 🎮 (@vih8p) December 6, 2022
Now I just need NewGame+ ✨#GodofWarRagnarok #GodofWar pic.twitter.com/RDHN5Tz6Mg
— Martinez (@Mad_Villians) December 6, 2022
Okay… A non AI post… #GodofWarRagnarok Picture Mode is pretty slick. Credit to my 17 year old for this one. pic.twitter.com/CHJoiJKCAz
— TheReformedJedi (@TheReformedJedi) December 6, 2022
Finally have the #GodofWar #GodofWarRagnarok photo mode! pic.twitter.com/I0VT9clbIY
— Paolo (@paolo_deocampo) December 6, 2022
#JogadaDaSemanaPlayStation #GodofWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/54OGH6apFK
— Rodrigo (@IRodrigoSillvaI) December 6, 2022
Testing the photo mode of this amazing game🔥#VirtualPhotography #Gaming #PS5 #GodofWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/ySvocmxX31
— zeus1992_ (@zeus20055) December 6, 2022
#GodOfWarRagnarok #PS4share pic.twitter.com/hpz8cZdyuj
— Alex P (@axSheru) December 6, 2022
Priorities for photo mode in #GodOfWarRagnarok…
…doggie pics, obviously. #PS5Share pic.twitter.com/kCSnNP9ips
— Kirsten W (@xfkirsten) December 6, 2022
#GodofWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/Q7gw0F2KC5
— Luxo Caicedo (@LuxoCaicedo) December 6, 2022
Some of y’all passed the test haha @PlayStationAU @SonySantaMonica #GodofWarRagnarok @corybarlog #Thelighthouse #Photomode pic.twitter.com/ijcSoBWg5R
— Ryan (@itsRyanUnicomb) December 6, 2022
#PS5Share, #GodofWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/DJdmBr2XeC
— David Foressi (@DavidXeneize99) December 6, 2022
Dragon https://t.co/UpHQZtatK7 via @YouTube#GodofWarRagnarok #GodofWar pic.twitter.com/aJ4rv4hsSi
— GowR (@GowR2022) December 6, 2022
Ahh yes, finally! #GodofWarRagnarok #PhotoMode pic.twitter.com/kiIgiHsnLg
— PhnxRising (@phnxrising89) December 6, 2022
#GodofWarRagnarok #VirtualPhotography #PhotoMode #TPM #WorldOfVP #VPRT #VGPUnite pic.twitter.com/E7Tpw4QYiP
— YetSoFar (@YetSoFarVP) December 6, 2022
God of War Ragnarok (PS5)#GodofWarRagnarok #PS5Share pic.twitter.com/eOUqrLcphC
— Hoffman Virtual Photography (@hoffman_vp) December 6, 2022
And of course, somebody else has their priorities straight.
Little creatures of #vanaheim #godofwar #godofwarragnarok #ps5 #ps5share #virtualphotography #photomode #santamonicastudio pic.twitter.com/b0DqCLSUhB
— BestAuntieEver (@BestAuntieEver_) December 6, 2022
