People Are Already Going Hard On God Of War Ragnarök’s Photo Mode

Only just this morning, PlayStation announced on their blog that Photo Mode is finally being added to God of War Ragnarök.

While this may not be of interest to some people, there are plenty of folks that love snapping a quick piccie in the midst of a battle, or even love taking a moment to look at a funny little creature and take a picture. It’s only natural!

It has been less than a day and people are already posting plenty of cool and even silly pictures from their travels in the Nine Realms, so I thought it would be nice to show off what the gamers of the world have come up with in God of War Ragnarök’s Photo Mode.

E tem gente que acha q capturar fotos de jogos é desnecessário.. olha como essas imagens valoriza o jogo! #GodofWarRagnarok pic.twitter.com/JBnqIy0CXl — Vinícius 🎮 (@vih8p) December 6, 2022

Okay… A non AI post… #GodofWarRagnarok Picture Mode is pretty slick. Credit to my 17 year old for this one. pic.twitter.com/CHJoiJKCAz — TheReformedJedi (@TheReformedJedi) December 6, 2022

And of course, somebody else has their priorities straight.