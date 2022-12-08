PlayStation Store Accidentally Leaks The Street Fighter 6 Release Date

Street Fighter 6, the newest and nicest-looking addition to the series, has reportedly had its release date leaked on the PlayStation Store, as well as the existence of three different digital editions of the game.

As reported by Gematsu, the leak was first spotted by Twitter user @SurpriseBurn, who posted the leak on Resetera.

This screenshot was later confirmed in a Twitter video by user @BestBrosPlay.

According to the screenshot, Street Fighter 6 will be released on June 2nd, 2023 (that’s June 3rd for us). The sixth addition to the Street Fighter series will be available digitally in a Standard Edition, a Deluxe Edition, and an Ultimate Edition consisting of the following:

Standard

Street Fighter 6

Outfit 1 Colour 10 for 6 characters

Special Titles and Stickers

Deluxe

Street Fighter 6

Outfit 1 Colour 10 for 6 characters

Special Titles and Stickers

Year 1 Character Pass

Ultimate

Street Fighter 6

Outfit 1 Colour 10 for 6 characters

Special Titles and Stickers

Year 1 Ultimate Pass

Fans of the series have been deliberating as to whether or not Street Fighter 6 is set to have any new information announced at the Game Awards tomorrow, with one keen-eyed user noticing a certain tweet liked by Geoff “Game Awards” Keighley himself:

Could Street Fighter 6 Appear at The Game Awards on December the 8th? Who knows, unless… 🔎🕵️ pic.twitter.com/Sja9Eg4V6N — Rooflemonger (@Rooflemonger) December 1, 2022

Sure, that isn’t an outright confirmation that the Game Awards will be the place where Street Fighter fans find out about the release date. However, it is VERY interesting.

But alas, it looks like the PlayStation Store didn’t get the memo that the announcement is supposed to be tomorrow during the Game Awards instead of today.

From the looks of the video, it seems like attempting to pre-purchase any edition of Street Fighter 6 results in an error message, which may suggest that pre-orders could go live after a potential Game Awards announcement.

We’ll just have to wait and see what comes through for the Street Fighter 6 release date tomorrow, and we’ll update this piece if anything does!