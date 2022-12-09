See Games Differently

Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Oh boy, it’s Friday! Gee whiz! Wazoo!

Is anybody else’s brain completely fried after watching The Game Awards, or is it just me? I’m certainly mentally exhausted from that.

Anywho, last week’s ScribbleTaku proved to be more of a headscratcher than I thought it would, I don’t think I’ve seen so many different serious answers before! Not all of them were right though, as the game that was referenced was the gorgeous end to A Short Hike!

ScribbleTaku 2
Image: Adamgryu

The winner of this round was beeawwb (B-ob), who picked up on the vibes correctly! Shouts out!

I’ve gone for something a little more simple this week because I cannot think straight. What da hell is this?

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

