ScribbleTaku 2

Oh boy, it’s Friday! Gee whiz! Wazoo!

Is anybody else’s brain completely fried after watching The Game Awards, or is it just me? I’m certainly mentally exhausted from that.

Anywho, last week’s ScribbleTaku proved to be more of a headscratcher than I thought it would, I don’t think I’ve seen so many different serious answers before! Not all of them were right though, as the game that was referenced was the gorgeous end to A Short Hike!

The winner of this round was , who picked up on the vibes correctly! Shouts out!

I’ve gone for something a little more simple this week because I cannot think straight. What da hell is this?