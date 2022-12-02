ScribbleTaku 2

Hello tricksters, jokers, and those who partake in buffoonery. Oh, and everyone else too.

I’m gonna be real with you, I just finished playing about two and a half hours of the I Am Jesus Christ prologue and it has absolutely wiped me out. It has properly zapped my brain, just like Satan is apparently doing to the people of Jerusalem (or so I’m told). Forgive me (as God would) if I’m a little rickety here.

Last week’s ScribbleTaku was an ode to one of the silliest dating sims around, the dating sim that crosses the barrier of species and lets you go right ahead and kiss a zombie. That’s right, it’s Monster Prom!

The Mad King returns! The winner of this round is Mad Danny, who has come in clutch once again to seize back his title as the ScribbleTaku winner!

It was NOT a recreation of me asking somebody to prom, but I must admit that that was a very righteous own, djbear. I commend you for dunking on me like that, even though I am VERY cool and the babes LOVE me. I can’t ignore a good rinse.

Alright, what is it this time then?