The Full Version Of Forspoken Will Fix The Demo’s Teeny, Tiny Text Size

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: December 22, 2022 at 2:17 pm -
Filed to:accessibility
forspokenhud scalingluminous productionsPcpc gamespc gamingplaystation 5ps5square enix
Image: Forspoken

Forspoken developer Luminous Productions says it will address complaints about the size of the game’s on-screen text by the time it launches in January.

Players hopping into the recent Forspoken demo on the PlayStation Store have been struggling to read the game’s on-screen text, which is rendered in a font size best described as eye-strainingly small. At least in the demo version, there are no HUD or text scaling options, meaning players had no choice but to squint at their TVs and bear it. Such an oversight strikes me as a bit silly: a demo is supposed to help sell your product. It’s supposed to give prospective customers a clear feel for the experience, and this seems like a huge turn-off. It was certainly one of the main reasons I stopped playing the Forspoken demo.

The feature’s omission is even more surprising when you consider that the demo has a switch to turn the amount of character banter up or down. Including a partial suite of accessibility options strikes me as a bizarre decision to make.

The announcement about the changes was made on the official Forspoken social media channels.

“We’re listening to all your feedback and can confirm that the full game will have increased text size, button-mapping, and will fix the HDR issues that some players are experiencing,” reads the post. All great news! That’ll be a big help! But why not update the demo too?

Forspoken launches for PlayStation 5 and Windows PC on January 24, 2023.

About the Author

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

