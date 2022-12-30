The Source Code For Mortal Kombat II Has Leaked 29 Years Later

Mortal Kombat II, the 1993 sequel to the bloodthirsty arcade fighting game that started a 24-game franchise and counting (that includes spin-offs), has had its source code leaked online almost 30 years after it was released.

First reported by Exputer, the source code of the 29-year-old title was fully released onto GitHub on December 27th, later being revealed on the r/MortalKombat subreddit.

The source code basically includes everything inside the game, including a whole lot of content that was eventually canned from the final release of Mortal Kombat II in 1993. This includes assets, sprites, animations, and more.

While the leak has allowed for previously never-before-seen content to see the light of day, it also means that eager modders are able to develop more ports and mods for Mortal Kombat II. Nice!

If you’re curious to see what’s been leaked, the source code is fully available on GitHub. If you can’t be bothered sifting through everything though, Twitter user Pegasus Kid has been lovingly compiling a thread of everything they’ve found so far. Take a look!

#1 – Johnny Cage! Found a lot of new animations for this guy, including a never seen before “Fatality” and MK3-Styled Kombos! We were theorizing for this “Fatality” animation to be an early version of his MKDA Brain Rip… pic.twitter.com/VgvDtYNyRU — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 27, 2022

An entirely new animation named “PPunch” in the files, apparently “Power Punch”, this could either be an entirely new scrapped special move or a kombo ender. pic.twitter.com/F5Q5uBDBC6 — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 27, 2022

And another interesting thing to note here, is that these sprites actually still have the “Otomix” logo! I wonder if these could be used to restore the original Cage look in maybe… MK2+? 👀 — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 27, 2022

And the mysterious Terracotta Soldiers from The Tower in their source quality! Not a single recreation of them got right the detail that their eyes were supposed to be glowing green, hehehe… pic.twitter.com/cnJGgE6fNo — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 27, 2022

I’ll keep everyone updated, as I move thru more files, and also a friend of mine is making an extractor to get all the sprites easier! Go give some love to @ermaccer — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 27, 2022

Named “Backhand” in files — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 27, 2022

#5 An incredibly weird blue-skinned palette for Scorpion is in the ninjas’ files, idk what they meant by this… pic.twitter.com/u3HbXICBcP — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 27, 2022

Extra frame for Reptile’s Forceball, for the end of the animation. pic.twitter.com/OTFoinEJcz — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 27, 2022

#8 A beast-like walk for Kintaro was found! Thanks to @ermaccer for his awesome extracting tool! pic.twitter.com/GWw0ahjVeH — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 27, 2022

There’s also a double knee animation for Liu in the files! pic.twitter.com/bDUzgdgREu — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 27, 2022

#11 Kitana’s Spin found! I think this one was meant for her fatality or possibly a scrapped fan-spin special move? pic.twitter.com/VvipPwPrML — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 27, 2022

#13 Shang Tsung’s Roundpunch found! Another kombo string probably? pic.twitter.com/xtQFSVgWGf — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 27, 2022

#14 There’s this unknown animation named “Short Zap” for Raiden, maybe could had been used for a Fatality or Kombo? (I doubt special move) Thanks a lot for everyone that stayed tuned for this, may check stages later as well and post updates if I find anything! pic.twitter.com/VfoRQryQXO — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 27, 2022

#15 Another animation I forgot to post today but here it is! Named “Tornado” in the files, what could this be? Immediately makes you think of Sub-Zero but who knows, this one is not actually in the ninjas’ sprites but in the general BG sprites so… pic.twitter.com/HgRqEinDLW — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 28, 2022

Seeing how complete they are makes it seem like the Fatality was actually cut pretty late in development and replaced with the original MK1 Fatality… These would go ontop of the decapitation sprites making the character fall something like this. pic.twitter.com/3ggUno1t6r — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 28, 2022

All of the MK1 stages are also here in the source code, probably for placeholder or where they considering to use them? Only Goro’s Lair ended in the final game… pic.twitter.com/AxMJRRTGDZ — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 28, 2022

#19 There are animations for new Thunder sprites, most likely for the Battle Plan background and anims of flames in 4 different sizes. pic.twitter.com/gsn7ktX8DA — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 28, 2022

They’ve also been going the extra mile and putting some of these assets together in a Mortal Kombat II engine to get an idea of what canned assets could’ve looked like put together. It rocks!

#22 Made this mockup in my MK Engine for ParallaxMKChile to show off. This could’ve been Johnny Cage’s Fatality! pic.twitter.com/aAuX8x707A — Pegasus Kid (@annoyingdog322) December 29, 2022

On top of all that, YouTuber TehDrewsus also conducted an almost 3-hour livestream yesterday looking at some more of the source code. You can watch that here.