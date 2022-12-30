‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
The Source Code For Mortal Kombat II Has Leaked 29 Years Later

Ruby Innes

Published 3 hours ago: December 30, 2022 at 1:32 pm -
Filed to:leak
mortal kombatmortal kombat 2mortal kombat ii
Image: Midway Games

Mortal Kombat II, the 1993 sequel to the bloodthirsty arcade fighting game that started a 24-game franchise and counting (that includes spin-offs), has had its source code leaked online almost 30 years after it was released.

First reported by Exputer, the source code of the 29-year-old title was fully released onto GitHub on December 27th, later being revealed on the r/MortalKombat subreddit.

The source code basically includes everything inside the game, including a whole lot of content that was eventually canned from the final release of Mortal Kombat II in 1993. This includes assets, sprites, animations, and more.

While the leak has allowed for previously never-before-seen content to see the light of day, it also means that eager modders are able to develop more ports and mods for Mortal Kombat II. Nice!

If you’re curious to see what’s been leaked, the source code is fully available on GitHub. If you can’t be bothered sifting through everything though, Twitter user Pegasus Kid has been lovingly compiling a thread of everything they’ve found so far. Take a look!

They’ve also been going the extra mile and putting some of these assets together in a Mortal Kombat II engine to get an idea of what canned assets could’ve looked like put together. It rocks!

On top of all that, YouTuber TehDrewsus also conducted an almost 3-hour livestream yesterday looking at some more of the source code. You can watch that here.

