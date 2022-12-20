See Games Differently

Would You Pay Less For Xbox Game Pass With Ads?

Published 2 hours ago: December 20, 2022 at 1:09 pm -
Image: Xbox

Times are tough, and everything’s getting more expensive. That being said, would you be willing to get in-game ads and a delay on new releases if it meant paying less for Xbox Game Pass?

According to an unsourced screenshot in a Resetera thread (thanks, Windows Central!), a survey was recently sent out to a select few Xbox users querying how they would feel about a newer, cheaper tier of Xbox Game Pass.

If this screenshot is proven to be legitimate, the new tier would cost around $5 and include online play like Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate do. However, according to Eurogamer, the new plan would “run adverts before you play a game from the Xbox Game Pass library” as well as delay access to Microsoft’s first-party releases for up to six months.

While this could potentially be nothing, Windows Central also noted that Microsoft recently filed a patent that “covers technology that predicts when in-game interactivity has decreased”, suggesting that Xbox would “serve up an ad based on the user’s privacy settings and interests” if they were to include ads in a hypothetical cheaper Xbox Game Pass tier. However, they also reiterate that “patents don’t mean products”.

Xbox’s Game Pass is undeniably the best Netflix-esque gaming service on the market, touting an expansive game library with new additions every month. You’d be hard-pressed to not find something you’ll enjoy in there, and it’s a great place to discover indie games that otherwise wouldn’t get the time of day.

That being said, nobody likes ads. They take away from whatever you’re watching (or playing) and they can sometimes be very loud compared to the media already being played. Especially in live settings, they absolutely suck (ads on Twitch make no sense to me). But if they’re not too intrusive and they make a service cheaper, can they be forgiven?

What do you think? Would you pay less for Xbox Game Pass if it meant ads and game delays? Let us know!

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • The real question is “Would You Pay More for Gamepass or suffer through Adverts?”

    The release of an advert option, will most likely coincide with a game pass price rise.

  • I’d love to pay less for any subscription service, but it becomes double dipping when ads are introduced. The company profits from you paying for the service and then gets paid again through the ads they run.

    Originally Foxtel was an ad-free service, which is why you paid for it, then as times moved on, the service brought in ads to make costs “cheaper” for the end-user, but eventually, prices went up regardless.

    Amazon Prime Video does this already, you pay for the service and they get paid to run ads also. Disney+ is looking to do this too, same with Netflix. The age of paying for ad-free services is coming to an end because companies see us as walking wallets who they can scam through business practices that tricks suckers into thinking something is cheaper but ends up paying the company more in the long run.

    I already avoid PlayStation Plus Extra/Deluxe because it’s just paying more for less content. Now Microsoft wants in on the scams, so I guess it’s either pony up or just unsubscribe…

    We used to use the term “cable cutter” when moving from TV/Cable to online streaming, so what’s the term when we cut the subscriptions out?

  • I know it won’t work this way but I’m imagining fighting a Souls boss with only a couple hits left or battle Royale scenario where you’re about to clinch the win and then POW, Dominos Pizza ad.

    • “Fuel up with this Dominos Pizza deal before you finish that fight!”

      You know that’s absolutely something someone has suggested, and first they were laughed at, probably even mocked… They’ve since been just quietly seething, waiting for their chance to get away with it.

  • No need to pay less when the system keeps offering me $1 monthly resubscribe offers anytime my sub runs out.

    Seriously… I dunno how it works, but it can’t be tracking too well when it’ll offer me “Game Pass Ultimate for $1!” I cancel automatic renewal, that month runs out and it then offers me “Game Pass PC for $1!”.

    I think I’ve only paid full price for 1 month of the past 4 I’ve used the service.

