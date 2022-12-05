You Can Finally Watch Binge On Your Xbox If You Want

You can now watch Binge on your Xbox console.

Foxtel has announced that the official app for its Binge streaming service is launching today on Xbox platforms. The app should already be live on the Xbox Store found on your dash by the time you read this.

Binge is Foxtel’s streaming app for TV shows and movies. It’s where you can find its extensive HBO and Warner Bros catalogue, as well as a slate of films and TV from other studios on demand or for rental.

Amusingly, the press release highlights the hype around HBO’s The Last of Us, kicking off in January, as a good reason for Xbox owners to get around the app. The Last of Us is, of course, a PlayStation property. Maybe that’s a cheap shot, but I certainly found it funny. On an unrelated note, Foxtel was able to roll out apps for both Binge and Kayo on PlayStation platforms quite a while before it found its way to the Xbox.

Another interesting note about this announcement: Binge says its app is coming to “select” Xbox consoles and then lists “Series X, Series S, One S and One X.” So, basically, if you’re still running a launch model Xbox One, you’re out of luck. That said, if you’re still on a launch model Xbox One, the news that it might struggle to run a streaming app in 2022 will not come as a shock to you.

You can find details on how to locate the Binge app on the Xbox store right here. You can’t sign up to Binge via the app, you’ll have to do that through a web browser and then log in on your console afterward. If you’ve never used Binge before, new subs do come with a seven-day free trial.

Kayo, the Binge companion app for sports broadcasts, will almost certainly follow in the near future.