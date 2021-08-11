See Games Differently

You Can Finally Watch Kayo On Your PS4 And PS5

2
Screenshot: Kayo/Sony
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too.

Whether you like watching sports or playing games (or playing sports games) those worlds are about to collide thanks to the arrival of the Kayo app on PlayStation.

While most streaming apps are available on a wide variety of platforms, they don’t always make it to video game consoles.

When the PS5 launched late last year it came with a small list of available streaming apps that players could use to watch their favourite shows on their console at launch.

This included the majors like Netflix, Stan and Disney+, but some were noticeable absent, including Amazon Prime, Binge and Kayo.

One of those wrongs has now been righted after Kayo Sports announced its streaming app is finally available on both the PS5 and PS4.

“We know so many of our Aussie gamers are obsessed with sport. Our exciting partnership with Kayo continues to make PlayStation the best place to play and be entertained and gives our players even more ways to watch all their favourite sports content they want on their consoles,” said Goncalo Fialho, General Manager for PlayStation Australia and New Zealand.

PlayStation 5 owners will find the Kayo app in the media section of the home screen, and PlayStation 4 owners can download the app from the PS store.

kayo app ps4 ps5
Screenshot: Kayo/Sony

Australians love streaming services almost as much as they love gaming, so this is a major win for both PlayStation and Kayo.

What can you watch on Kayo?

Kayo is an Australian streaming service dedicated entirely to sport. It’s basically the equivalent of the old Foxtel sports packages but updated for streaming.

Kayo is home to a huge number of different sports, just some of which include the NRL, AFL, NBL, cricket and motorsport.

Sports streaming has diversified in recent years, with Optus Sport and Stan Sport claiming a piece of the pie. However, Kayo is still one of the most significant players on the field (sorry).

If you’re keen to get streaming you can subscribe to Kayo for $25 a month, or it’s $35 for the premium package. However, you won’t be able to do this directly through your PlayStation, so you’ll need to sign up on a web browser and then log in on your console.

There’s a 14-day free trial for new users and Kayo is available on a bunch of different devices including iOS, Android, Apple TV and now PlayStation.

Here’s hoping Foxtel’s other streaming service, Binge, also makes its way to consoles soon.

Lauren Rouse is a writer and producer at Lifehacker, Gizmodo and Kotaku Australia.

Comments

  • On the one hand, FUCKING FINALLY

    On the other, gods I hope the app isn’t the complete garbage fire that the Android TV and iOS apps are.

