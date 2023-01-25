Atlus Drops 5 More Persona Soundtracks On Streaming Services

Looking for something to listen to? How about music from the Persona series?

In celebration of the wider console release of Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4, and Persona 5 Royal, Atlus has added another five soundtracks from the Persona series onto streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music.

The translated text reads:

Soundtracks for 5 titles of “Persona” are now available on various music streaming services! In addition to never-before-seen “P3P” and “P3D & P5D”, there’s also a live album!

The five soundtracks in question are:

Persona 3 Portable [link]

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight [link]

Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight [link]

Persona Dance P3D & P5D Soundtracks: Advanced Edition [link]

Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb!!!! 2017 [link]

Something very cool about the release of the Persona 3 Portable soundtrack is that it contains several tracks that weren’t actually featured in the original game. Nothing like some new unreleased music to get lost in!

Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight and Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight consists of remixes of songs from their respective games, which appeared on the rhythm game spin-offs of the same names.

On top of that, the Persona Super Live P-Sound Bomb!!!! 2017 album is a live-recorded concert album from the live performance of Persona music held at Yokohama Arena in 2017.

Atlus has been pretty good with releasing the music from their titles onto streaming services, which one would hope a certain game company could take a few notes from. Not to mention, the music of the Persona series goes pretty hard.

This all comes thanks to the re-release of the last three Persona games onto Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC last week, which has allowed a wider audience to get in on that Persona goodness. The re-releases have also scored quite highly among critics, with all three titles scoring in the high 80s/low 90s across Xbox, Switch, and PC.