Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Octopath Traveler 2 In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

If you love a good strategic, turn-based JRPG, you’re probably familiar with Octopath Traveler. We’re about a month away from its sequel, aptly named Octopath Traveler 2, from dropping – so if you want to know where you can score a copy for cheap, here’s your guide.

For those who haven’t played the first Octopath Traveler, in this JRPG, you’ll begin as one of eight standalone characters and venture through the world of Solistia, solving each story chapter by chapter. You can choose to start as Hikari, a warrior; Agnea, a dancer; Partitio, a merchant; Osvald, a scholar; Throné, a thief; Temenos, a cleric; Ochette, a hunter; and Castti, an apothecary.

The sequel is set in a stunning East meets West backdrop during a time of industrial revolution, and if this one’s anything like the first, it’ll also feature a beautiful soundtrack, emotional stories and an excellent combat system.

One of the primary shortcomings of the first game was that you couldn’t play linearly. This meant that even if you chose to start with the dancer, the next chapter in her story was level-locked, so you’d have to pursue another character’s story in order to level up.

Even though there were eight characters, you could only progress with four at a time. So even with four in your party, the other characters never interacted with the party leader’s own story. But in Octopath Traveler 2, it appears that some storylines will crossover in some way.

As for more welcome changes, all Paths now differ depending on whether you play during the day or night in-game. While characters always had a single Path Action that allowed them to interact with NPCs outside of battle, they now have two, but one can only be used during the day while the other is reserved for nighttime.

In the meantime, you have three options: you can go ahead and play the spinoff mobile version while you wait, play the first game to get the gist or sus out these preorder prices to find a copy of Octopath Traveler 2 for cheap.

Where to find the cheapest copy of Octopath Traveler 2 in Australia

Right now, the cheapest price for Octopath Traveler 2 can be found at Big W for $69 across Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Next is The Gamesmen with a flat $74.95, while Amazon Australia has a mixed price range. While it’s $69 for a PS5 copy, it’s $74.95 on Switch and PS4. Interesting considering that most Switch games retail cheaper than any new game on the PS5.

You can grab the game on the Switch, PS4, PS5 and PC from any of the retailers below:

The release date for Octopath Traveler 2 in Australia is on 24 February.