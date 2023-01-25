‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

Here’s How To Get Cuff To Stop Talking To You In Forspoken

David Smith

David Smith

Published 36 mins ago: January 25, 2023 at 2:16 pm -
Filed to:forspoken
Pcpc gamingPlayStationplaystation 5ps5square enixtips and trickswindowswindows pc
Here’s How To Get Cuff To Stop Talking To You In Forspoken
Image: Square Enix, Kotaku Australia

So, you’re playing Forspoken, and the incidental dialogue between Cuff and Frey is annoying the hell out of you. Don’t worry; you’re not alone. Based on the comments flying around online, there are a great many people annoyed by the interstitial banter between Frey and her wrist-borne companion.

The good news is, you don’t actually have to listen to them. Well, not all the time anyway. Here’s how to keep Frey and Cuff’s quipping from driving you batty on your Forspoken playthrough.

Tell Cuff To Shut Up

The key to getting Cuff to clam up for a bit is hidden in Forspoken‘s accessibility menu.

You’ll need to go into the game’s Settings menu, and over to the Accessibility Settings tab. From there, you’ll want to scroll down to the Cuff Settings section. This section allows you to alter a lot the ways Cuff interacts with the world, but the option you’re looking for is the Cuff Chat Frequency slider. Moving the bar all the way down to Minimal will restrict the frequency of Cuff and Frey’s banter to phrases that directly relate to story progression.

Your options on this slider are Minimal, Low, Default, or High. You can set it to whatever frequency you like, but know if you set it to High, you are a sicko and we will be judging you.

Forspoken is out now for the PlayStation 5 and Windows PC. You can read our ongoing review coverage here.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.