Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Forspoken In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

January’s been a fairly quiet month for games, but we’ve been quietly counting down the days until Forspoken hits physical (and digital) shelves.

Forspoken is an Isekai that’s been delayed twice now, so we’ve been somewhat patiently awaiting its new release date. The game has major hype since it’s an epic open world RPG with a Doctor Strange-like protagonist named Frey.

From what we’ve heard, Forspoken is about a young woman from New York City, who falls through a mysterious portal, leaving behind her old life (and her cat!?) to find herself in a stunning fantasy land called Athia. She’s disturbed when she realises that the winding, golden bracelet attached to her forearm is a sentient (and very chatty) being called Cuff, who allows her to cast all manners of spells. As Frey searches for a way home, we just pray that someone thinks about feeding her poor cat.

Forspoken has grabbed eyeballs thanks to its fast, acrobatic combat featuring Frey’s magically-enhanced parkour skills. This third-person game is heavy with spell-casting from what we’ve seen in the trailers.

Where to find the cheapest copy of Forspoken in Australia

You’ll find the cheapest PlayStation 5 copy of Forspoken at Amazon Australia for $79.99, followed by Big W, Catch and JB Hi-Fi with $99. Considering the standard edition’s full price sits at $114.95, Amazon’s doing us all a solid by sweeping 30% off.

A few retailers have promised a preorder bonus with the copy they’re selling, but it does vary from store to store. The PlayStation store, for instance, is offering a unique weapon and customisation bonus that consists of the No Limits Cloak, Symbol Combo Necklace, Trigger Happy Nails and Crafting Starter Kit. Meanwhile, JB Hi-Fi is exclusively giving out a limited amount of premium art cards.

Keep in mind that a physical copy of Forspoken is exclusive to the PS5, while PC and Xbox are limited to digital copies.

Here’s where you can find a Ps5 copy of Forspoken for cheap:

You can preorder a PC version below:

Now for the good stuff. If you order the Forspoken Deluxe Editon, you’ll score a mini artbook, soundtrack, early access to the prequel DLC and a rare in-game resource kit in addition to the regular preorder bonus.

You can grab the Deluxe Edition from Humble Bundle for PC, the official Xbox store or PlayStation store for $152.95. No deals here, unfortunately.