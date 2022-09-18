Forspoken: Everything We Know About Square Enix’s Isekai Action RPG

Forspoken is a game that many of us have had on our watchlists since Square Enix dropped its first trailer during a powerhouse PS5 showcase. It promises a special kind of fantasy — that of Doctor Strange-style spell-slinging crossed with the acrobatic combat of Devil May Cry and the rich worldbuilding of The Witcher or Horizon.

Few games have teased the immersive and imaginative feeling of being a Dr Strange-like sorcerer quite like Forspoken. Developed by Luminous Productions and published by Square Enix, it’s a game many of us have had on our watchlist since it was first announced for in June 2020.

But what exactly is Forspoken, when does it come out now that it’s been delayed (again) and how does it look so outrageously pretty? Keep scrolling to find out.

What is the release date for Forspoken?

Forspoken will launch on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC on 24th January 2023. You may have seen that it was delayed once or twice in the last year. Forspoken was previously on track for an October 2022 release but was ultimately delayed to ensure it launches in stable condition. Its current release date puts it in an increasingly busy week. It now sits between Fire Emblem Engage and Disgaea 7 on the release calendar, with EA’s Dead Space remake arriving only days later.

Forspoken trailers

Due to the fact that the game has been delayed a couple of times, there have been a lot of Forspoken trailers. So let’s take a look at some of the best ones, like this early Forspoken PS5 trailer from The Game Awards in 2021.

And this early Forspoken PS5 trailer when Square Enix first began introducing elements of the game’s story.

Forspoken gameplay

Forspoken is a third-person, open-world action adventure RPG. The easiest way to think of this game is as a hybrid of Eastern and Western game design. Its open-world design, fantasy setting, and chatty character banter are decidedly Western traits. Its flashy combat, and environmental and monster designs are extremely Japanese. Combat is fast and acrobatic, and full of swordplay and spellcasting. The open-world adventuring recalls games like Horizon: Forbidden West and The Witcher 3, riding into towns and settlements and meeting the locals in branching conversations.

This is, of course, a single-player experience. Forspoken is not a multiplayer game so, for those who were hoping for slashy, spell-slinging multiplayer fights, sadly, you will be left wanting.

Finally, since some have asked: the game runs on the Luminous Engine, which was developed internally by Square Enix. Final Fantasy XV, you may remember, was also built in the Luminous Engine.

Where to pre-order Forspoken?

You can preorder Forspoken on just about every digital store there is. You can get it on PlayStation and Xbox from their respective digital stores, as well as Amazon. The Humble Store has the standard edition and a Digital Deluxe edition. Will the game come to Steam? It certainly will! You can preorder on both Steam and the Epic Games Store, the latter of which also has the Digital Deluxe edition. For those who prefer a physical copy, you can preorder at EB Games and JB Hi-Fi.

Forspoken story details

Forspoken is essentially a fantasy epic meets isekai story. What is an isekai story? Isekai is a Japanese word which means “different world”. Characters in isekai stories are typically transported to another world, where they must survive and often take on a role of importance. Examples of isekai stories in anime include classic shows like Vision of Escaflowne and Inuyasha, and films like Now and Then, Here and There and Spirited Away. Modern isekai stories like Sword Art Online and The Rising of the Shield Hero remain extremely popular.

Forspoken follows a young woman named Frey Holland (played by Ella Balinska), who is transported from her home in New York City into a fantasy world called Athia. Athia is a place trapped under the rule of the Tantas Sila (Janina Gavankar) and Prave (Pollyanna McIntosh). As she searches for a way home, Frey begins to manifest and collect magical powers. She is joined on her journey by a chatterbox bracelet named Cuff (played by Jonathan Cake).

Are you ready for your journey to Athia?

There are only a few months to go before Forspoken arrives on store shelves! Are you excited for this bizarre blend of isekai storytelling and East-meets-West design? Will it live it up to the high expectations that Square Enix has set for it? We’ll all find out together when Forspoken launches in January next year.