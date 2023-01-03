‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
See Games Differently

IO Interactive To Rebrand Hitman 3 As ‘World Of Assassination’

David Smith

David Smith

Published 1 hour ago: January 4, 2023 at 10:33 am -
Filed to:hitman
hitman 3hitman world of assassinationio interactivestealth games
IO Interactive To Rebrand Hitman 3 As ‘World Of Assassination’
Image: IO Interactive

Hitman 3 is becoming Hitman: World of Assassination as of January 26th.

Developer IO Interactive has always considered its modern Hitman trilogy to be three parts of a single, sprawling game. As of January 26th this year, it’s making that official. Hitman 3 will officially be retitled Hitman: World of Assassination and will become the only game in the modern trilogy available for sale. Levels and content from Hitman and Hitman 2 will be available via passes purchased in-app.

Hitman: World of Assassination will retail for $70 USD (or roughly $AU105, though we expect it to come in at about $110 locally). For those who already own Hitman 3, you’ll be upgraded to the World of Assassination package for free. IO says it hopes the single package will eliminate any confusion over which version of the game to buy, starts every player with the same base content, and presents a clear path to buying and accessing content from the previous games.

There’s also a World of Assassination Deluxe Pack, if you want it, which contains all of Hitman 3‘s post-launch content, including contracts, escalations, challenges, the 7 Deadly Sins content, Sniper maps, new destinations, and the expansion pass. That’ll run you $30 USD (or about $AU45).

While development on the Hitman trilogy has now all but wound down to seasonal content drops, IO is hard at work on its next title, codenamed Project 007. In case the name didn’t give it away, the game will use the James Bond license. Little else is known about the project at this stage, though the idea of applying the Bond license to a globetrotting spy game in the vein of Hitman certainly sounds enticing to us.

So there you go. If your Hitman icon looks a bit different at the end of the month, now you’ll know why.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

David Smith

David Smith

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.