IO Interactive To Rebrand Hitman 3 As ‘World Of Assassination’

Hitman 3 is becoming Hitman: World of Assassination as of January 26th.

Developer IO Interactive has always considered its modern Hitman trilogy to be three parts of a single, sprawling game. As of January 26th this year, it’s making that official. Hitman 3 will officially be retitled Hitman: World of Assassination and will become the only game in the modern trilogy available for sale. Levels and content from Hitman and Hitman 2 will be available via passes purchased in-app.

Hitman: World of Assassination will retail for $70 USD (or roughly $AU105, though we expect it to come in at about $110 locally). For those who already own Hitman 3, you’ll be upgraded to the World of Assassination package for free. IO says it hopes the single package will eliminate any confusion over which version of the game to buy, starts every player with the same base content, and presents a clear path to buying and accessing content from the previous games.

There’s also a World of Assassination Deluxe Pack, if you want it, which contains all of Hitman 3‘s post-launch content, including contracts, escalations, challenges, the 7 Deadly Sins content, Sniper maps, new destinations, and the expansion pass. That’ll run you $30 USD (or about $AU45).

While development on the Hitman trilogy has now all but wound down to seasonal content drops, IO is hard at work on its next title, codenamed Project 007. In case the name didn’t give it away, the game will use the James Bond license. Little else is known about the project at this stage, though the idea of applying the Bond license to a globetrotting spy game in the vein of Hitman certainly sounds enticing to us.

So there you go. If your Hitman icon looks a bit different at the end of the month, now you’ll know why.