I’m Surprised By Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope’s Low Sales Too

So I started playing Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope this past weekend after deciding to leave my house for the first time in 15 years and fight through the putrid vibes of my local post office.

As somebody that really enjoyed Kingdom Battle, I was more than excited about its unexpected sequel. When I first played the original, I wasn’t expecting much as I am one of the many Rabbid Disrespecters of the world and the whole concept was pretty outta this world. I mean, Mario with a gun? Wild stuff.

That being said, I was more than impressed. My expectations were low, and that game exceeded them tenfold. That being said, I got over my presumptions about the game and bought it a good while after it came out. And then Sparks of Hope dropped, and I waited too long to play it once again. I can only assume that my experience is not unique.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope rocks. There, I said it. They’ve taken the turn-based XCOM-style strategy formula that worked so well in the first game and fine-tuned it. The decision to ditch the grid and go for a circular range-based movement style is a welcome change, and the introduction of Sparks as elemental helpers is a breath of fresh air in an already enjoyable battle system.

The game is also surprisingly challenging, which is exactly how I felt about the first one. While there is quite a detailed list of difficulty settings that one can play around with, Sparks of Hope still provides a challenge regardless. I just think that’s neat.

As well as all that, the writing is still so very silly while also providing an entertaining storyline. If Kingdom Battle redeemed the Rabbids even just a small amount, Sparks of Hope took it a step further and made them even less annoying. In fact, I find myself obsessed with Rabbid Peach and Rabbid Rosalina. They are both constantly serving cunt, and I live for it.

It seems like despite the eventual love that people had for Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, its sequel wasn’t an instant success. Instead, it looks like the sequel is heading in the same direction as its predecessor where people who have played and loved it spend millions of years convincing their friends to finally play it. And then it’ll do well.

Every time I’m not playing Sparks of Hope, I’m thinking about playing Sparks of Hope. Hell, I’ll probably play it on my lunch break. I picked it up last Friday and have already racked up 21 hours in-game and I’m still finding myself having to constantly change my playstyle to fit the different enemies laid in front of me in each level.

If you enjoyed Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle, you’ll enjoy Sparks of Hope. If you enjoy XCOM-like strategy games, you’ll enjoy Sparks of Hope. I haven’t really been the biggest fan of Ubisoft in the past for a myriad of reasons, but it’s hard to deny that Ubisoft Milan has once again knocked it out of the park with the decision to equip Mario characters with weapons of destruction.

I also personally cannot wait to see Rayman make a return in Sparks of Hope later in the year. I thought that guy was dead, which would make sense considering he’s a medical anomaly. I don’t know anybody who has floating limbs and is also alive. All that considered, I’m excited to see him alive and well!

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is available now on Nintendo Switch.