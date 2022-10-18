Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope In Australia

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle was a game that dared to answer a question that has been plaguing some of the brightest minds for years: what if Mario had a gun? Released back in 2017, it was a bit of a head-scratcher when first announced.

On paper, Kingdom Battle seemed like an odd combination of concepts – an XCOM-esque turn-based strategy game and crossover with Ubisoft’s Rabbids. But to everyone’s surprise, Kingdom Battle works really well. It’s a pretty great refresh of what you’d expect from a Mario title and an all-time fun game.

A sequel, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, was announced during E3 2021 and we’d be lying if we said it wasn’t sitting high on our list of upcoming games we can wait to play.

READ MORE Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Sonic Frontiers In Australia

We got our first proper look at a Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope during a showcase back in June, showing off some new weapons, new maps and the biggest change of all, the removal of grid movement. Instead, characters will be able to freely move within set ranges. The game will include a Rabbid-version Rosalina and a mall goth-looking Rabbid appropriately named Edge. You’ll be able to play as Bowser this time around too.

If you’re intently looking towards Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope‘s release on 20 October, we’ve rounded up everywhere in Australia you can snag a copy of the game with a nice discount.

READ MORE Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of Pokémon Scarlet And Violet In Australia

Where can you get Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope for cheap?

Like almost every other Nintendo Switch game, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is priced at $79.95. However, both Amazon Australia, Kogan and Big W are selling it for $69, with the former offering free shipping too.

If you preorder the game through Big W or JB Hi-Fi, you’ll receive the Megabug Collection, which is nine weapon skins. EB Games is also offering the Cosmic Edition that comes with the Galactic Prestige Collection, which is comprised of three weapon skins.

Apart from the standard edition of the game, JB Hi-Fi is also selling a copy that comes with a steelbook case.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope in Australia:

READ MORE Here Are The Cheapest Copies Of God of War: Ragnarok In Australia

Alongside the standard game, Nintendo is also releasing a Gold Edition of Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope. This includes a season pass for upcoming DLC, including additional story content featuring a new character, quests, and battles. It also comes with three weapon skins in the Galactic Prestige Collection.

In terms of the cheapest copies, Amazon Australia and Big W are offering the Gold Edition for $99.

Here’s where you can pick up a cheap copy of the Gold Edition of Sparks of Hope:

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope will launch in Australia on 20 October and is exclusively available for the Nintendo Switch.