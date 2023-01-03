Play One Of 2022’s Sleeper Hits Before It Leaves Game Pass This Month

The official Xbox app has revealed five games that will be leaving Game Pass this month, and one of them is Nobody Saves The World.

If Nobody Saves The World flew under your radar, you’re definitely missing out. Nobody Saves The World is a dungeon-crawling RPG developed by Drinkbox Studios that takes the all-too-familiar skill tree of modern RPGs and personifies it.

You start as Nobody, who is… well, nobody. Just a blank slate. Eventually, you find yourself in possession of a magic wand that allows you to completely change forms, starting with the humble rat. From there, as you level up each of your forms, you gain access to other forms like Knight, Slug, Archer, Horse, and so on. Over time, you build the most fucked-up looking family tree of forms. Ultimately, you must save the world.

This game is so much fun and so silly. Every form has something to offer, and putting in the work to master as many as you can (and maybe even picking a few favourites) is an absolute treat. It only takes about 15-20 hours to complete, so I’m sure you can get it done before it goes.

Xbox Game Pass: Leaving in January 2023

So when does it go? According to Pure Xbox, the following games are assumed to be leaving Xbox Game Pass on January 15th:

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc Anniversary Edition

Nobody Saves The World

Pupperazzi

The Anacrusis

Windjammers 2

Pure Xbox notes that this is the expected date of removal, as Game Pass generally has games leave the service smack bang in the middle of the month. If this changes, we’ll be sure to let you know.

Xbox Game Pass: Arriving in January 2023

As for additions to Game Pass, there are only a few we know of so far, and it’s very possible that Xbox will announce more in the next few weeks. The games coming to Xbox Game Pass so far in January 2023 are:

Persona 3 Portable (January 19th)

Persona 4 Golden (January 19th)

Monster Hunter Rise (January 20th)

Age of Empires 2: Definitive Edition (January 31st)

Inkulinati (January 31st)

Roboquest (January TBD)

We’ll let you know if anything else gets announced in the future, but there’s a bit to look forward to! Especially Persona‘s long-awaited release onto Xbox consoles.