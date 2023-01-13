ScribbleTaku 2

Hello for the first time in 2023, folks!

We’ve got the first ScribbleTaku of the year, and I like to think it’s a goodie! But first, let’s go back and discuss the last one.

The last ScribbleTaku of 2022 did exactly what I wanted it to: have people get it right, but question if they got it right. It’s the third game in a classic series and the twistiest of them all. It’s Bioshock: Infinite!

The last winner of 2022 was JonoMcAteer, so shouts out to you!

This next one had me giggling while I drew it, because it was incredibly silly. What’s the game?