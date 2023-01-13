ScribbleTaku 2

‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
3
Published 27 mins ago: January 13, 2023 at 4:47 pm -
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hello for the first time in 2023, folks!

We’ve got the first ScribbleTaku of the year, and I like to think it’s a goodie! But first, let’s go back and discuss the last one.

The last ScribbleTaku of 2022 did exactly what I wanted it to: have people get it right, but question if they got it right. It’s the third game in a classic series and the twistiest of them all. It’s Bioshock: Infinite!

Now that’s a LOT of surprise daughters! (Image: 2K)

The last winner of 2022 was JonoMcAteer, so shouts out to you!

This next one had me giggling while I drew it, because it was incredibly silly. What’s the game?

About the Author

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

