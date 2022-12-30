‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
ScribbleTaku 2

Ruby Innes

Published 6 hours ago: December 30, 2022 at 4:44 pm
Filed to:scribbletaku
Image: Ruby Innes / Kotaku Australia

Hello for the last time in 2022, folks!

This ScribbleTaku is the last one for the year, so I thought I might as well make it as cryptic as I can without making it pretty much impossible to figure out. But before we get onto that, let’s look back at the last one!

The last time we saw a Scribbletaku, it was a simplified homage to a 2022 release where you’re just a simple ol’ bear tidying up a run-down bed and breakfast so you can service the simple humans that are terrified of you. That’s right, it’s Bear and Breakfast!

Gif: Armor Games

The winner of that round was this year’s clear Scribble King, Mad Danny! Shouts out, and good job this year!

The last Scribbletaku of 2022, I believe, is reasonably cryptic. Kudos if you get it, apologies if you don’t. It’s been a blast getting to draw a new silly picture for you guys to figure out every week (or so), so thanks a lot for taking part in our fun little game!

Happy new year, and much love!

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

