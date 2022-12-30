ScribbleTaku 2

Hello for the last time in 2022, folks!

This ScribbleTaku is the last one for the year, so I thought I might as well make it as cryptic as I can without making it pretty much impossible to figure out. But before we get onto that, let’s look back at the last one!

The last time we saw a Scribbletaku, it was a simplified homage to a 2022 release where you’re just a simple ol’ bear tidying up a run-down bed and breakfast so you can service the simple humans that are terrified of you. That’s right, it’s Bear and Breakfast!

The winner of that round was this year’s clear Scribble King, Mad Danny! Shouts out, and good job this year!

The last Scribbletaku of 2022, I believe, is reasonably cryptic. Kudos if you get it, apologies if you don’t. It’s been a blast getting to draw a new silly picture for you guys to figure out every week (or so), so thanks a lot for taking part in our fun little game!

Happy new year, and much love!