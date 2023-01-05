Sony’s ‘Project Leonardo’ Announces An Accessible Controller For The PS5

Sony’s CES keynote isn’t really a PlayStation event, but that doesn’t mean we don’t occasionally see gaming announcements slipped into it. We were expecting some PSVR 2 announcements, but the company also surprised us with a new controller focused on accessibility.

“Project Leonardo,” as Sony calls it, is still in its early stages. But it appears to be a modular, entirely remappable controller in the vein of Xbox’s Adaptive Controller. We don’t know a lot about it at the moment, and although it may have taken Sony a little while longer than its peers, we applaud the effort, and hope Leonardo lives up to its promises.

“We’re always challenging ourselves to create new player experiences for our community of gamers around the world. As that community continues to grow with new players, it’s our mission to make those experiences accessible to all gamers regardless of their physical abilities,” Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said.

Ryan said the new accessibility controller kit will allow players with disabilities to play more easily, more comfortably and for longer periods.

“Project Leonardo is highly customisable … and works out of the box, providing a robust kit of swappable components and a suite of software options on PS5,” he explained.

“It’s a true canvas that enables many gamers with disabilities to craft their own play experience.”

It can be used as a standalone controller or paired with a second Project Leonardo controller, or a dual sense wireless controller.

Ryan said more details on Project Leonardo will be shared in the near future.