Wait, Not Everybody Sits Their PlayStation 5 Vertically?

The PlayStation 5 is a big ol’ Bessie. Large guy. A towering presence to a humble rat. Based on the way it looks and the way it stands on the box, I assumed everybody stood their PlayStation 5 up vertically. It seems I was wrong.

Recently, there’s been all sorts of hubbub about how one’s PlayStation 5 should stand: vertically or horizontally. Findings by a PS5 repairer have led to assumptions that having your PlayStation 5 stand vertically can lead to some issues with the liquid metal thermal paste that holds the PlayStation 5’s processor in place. While these assumptions have recently been somewhat debunked, they still made me realise something.

I had no idea that people were genuinely putting their PlayStation 5 consoles flat. Horizontally. I thought that was just a goof from that one Sony ad.

Sure, Sony has said that the PlayStation 5 is designed to be used either vertically or horizontally. Realistically, you can do whatever you want with the PS5 once you buy it. Horizontally, vertically, upside-down, hoisted in the air, constantly spinning, whatever. But I see the image below, and it doesn’t make sense in my brain.

Do you know what it is? The silhouette. With the PlayStation 4, it looks like it’s supposed to sit horizontally. However, the PlayStation 5 sitting horizontally just looks like a vase placed on its side, and the negative space on the lower right gives me pause. Why is it there? Is it a shelter for a little family of spiders? In the right house, it could be.

As well as that, I cannot stress enough: the PlayStation 5 is big. Having it sit horizontally takes up the most amount of space it could possibly take up. When it comes down to it, there’s no way to really put the PlayStation 5 in a place where it won’t take up space in some way, shape or form. That being said, horizontal covers so much ground, too much even.

But hey, maybe that’s just me. How does your PlayStation 5 sit? Vertically or horizontally? Why? Let us know!