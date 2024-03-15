Is It Safe To Stand Your PS5 Slim Vertically?

The PS5 Slim has been out in the wild in Australia for a few months now, and while the more sleek version of PlayStation’s current-gen console is definitely smaller, fitting it into your setup is still a task. Whether it’s shelves that don’t quite fit a horizontal console or simply a lack of space for anything that isn’t upright, many PS5 Slim users have opted to situate their console vertically. However, there is a question that just keeps coming up: is standing your console vertically in any way bad for its long-term health?

Back in early 2023, the ongoing discussion of whether PS5 owners should place their consoles horizontally or vertically flared up after gaming site Wololo.net reported that the PS5 had a flaw that could cause “liquid metal thermal paste” to leak into other parts of the machine when placed upright. Part of the site’s claims suggested this flaw impacted consoles that had yet to be taken out of the box. As it turned out, they had misquoted one of their sources (TheCod3r), who had discussed the issue happening in “unopened” PS5s. TheCod3r was referring to units that had yet to be opened for repair, as opposed to being unopened in their original boxes.

Since then, console owners have been wondering whether it’s better to situate their PS5 and PS5 Slim horizontally to avoid any technical issues. If that’s you – worry not. While there have been stories of console owners experiencing the thermal paste leak issue, there’s simply not enough evidence of this occurring with the kind of regularity that could class it as a ‘common’ hardware flaw, or even a risk. When I say a ‘common hardware flaw,’ I mean something like the Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift, which pops up with such monotonous regularity that most people seem to experience it over the lifespan of the product. Given Sony announced in December that the PS5 proper had sold over 50 million units in the three and a bit years since launch and has yet to issue a warning regarding the issue in comparison to the very few reports of the issue, it looks like the majority of console owners are safe to stand it whichever way they’d prefer. The same seems to be true for the PS5 Slim.

If you’re experiencing console storage woes and want to stand your PS5 Slim vertically, there don’t appear to be any common design issues that would make it risky to do so. As with any console, storing it in a well-ventilated space where it won’t be knocked over is the best bet to avoid any issues. This also includes keeping it clear of dust – if you’ve been guilty of letting older PlayStation units gather enough dust to create a sweater out of, you’re not alone.

Of course, if you are keen to store the PS5 Slim vertically as opposed to horizontally, you’ll have to fork out roughly $49 AUD to cop a vertical stand, as the new iteration of the console doesn’t come with one as the original version does. While you could stand it upright without, you run the risk of knocking it over, which will likely cost you much more in repairs (or god forbid replacements) than the stand would.

If you’re a PS5 or PS5 Slim owner, do you store your console horizontally or vertically? Personally, given the fact that many mass-produced TV and shelving units are built just too small to house a PlayStation laying flat, I’m team vertical.

Image: PlayStation