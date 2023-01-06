‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Published 2 hours ago: January 6, 2023 at 4:00 pm -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
Image: Zero Sievert

Happy new year, folks! Hope you had a safe and restorative holiday break!

This is (checks watch) maybe the final weekend of the summer break for many Aussies which means it’s probably a good time to ask the question: what are you playing this weekend? If you, like us, are all back in the office next week, what are you planning to use your last weekend of holiday freedom on? Did you get into any games over the holidays? Let me know!

I very deliberately didn’t take any gaming hardware with me on my trip home to Brisbane this year — a mistake. I threw my back out on the first day of the trip, rendering me immobile for an extended period. Really could have used the Switch, to be honest with you. I did get to watch my brother-in-law go on a tear in Cyberpunk though, and that was a pretty enjoyable way to pass the time while I healed up.

Getting home from the trip, all I really wanted was chill games I could play and vegetate in front of. After reading about Zero Sievert today, I’m thinking I might give that go this weekend. Seems like Stalker if you converted it to a top-down perspective and made it a bit more of a punish. I’m interested.

After handling most of the skeleton crew duties for us over the holiday period, Ruby is getting some well-deserved time off this week. I saw her Discord status say she was playing Fortnite earlier. I hope she’s having a nice time. Rest up, Rubes, you’ve earned it.

With that, over to you lot. What’s on this weekend? Give us your game plan in the comments down below.

And so, the first week back on the tools for 2023 comes to a close. Just 51 more to go! Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here next week.

Cheers.

David Smith is the editor of Kotaku Australia. A games journalist and industry observer for nine years, he has previously written for The AU Review and PC World Australia. He has appeared on ABC Radio, covered live events around the world, and is a regular guest on industry panels and podcasts.

