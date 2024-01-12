Folks, we have made to the end of the second week of 2024. For some of you, the first week back at work for the year. For others, the moment for a break after the holiday period inches closer.

For all of us, though, the weekend looms.

So, as we like to do around here of a Friday arvo, let us come together, crack a cold beverage of your choice, and discuss our plans for the weekend ahead.

This weekend, I’m going to (warily, wearily) pick up The Last of Us Part II Remastered for a couple of hours, as our review codes have arrived. Friend of the site Lauren Rouse from Lifehacker Australia has been reviewing it for us since just before the holiday break last year and we’ll have her take on the site later this month. For me, while I certainly appreciated and respected TLOU2 for its willingness to have a long, hard conversation with the player, it’s also a game I’ve felt no strong desire to play again.

That is by design, of course — it’s bruising and unpleasant to the player on purpose. My main reason for installing the Remastered edition is really just to see how it looks and runs on the PS5. At the time of my original TLOU2 review on PS4 Pro, my poor old console howled under the strain for my entire playthrough. I’m sure it will be a much smoother experience on the newer hardware.

I will then probably continue my charge through the New Star GP campaign. I’m into the 2000s era now and absolutely flying. Davo Motorsport will never concede the top step on the podium, even when they make us drive the track backwards in the piss-down rain.

Emily tells me she’s planning to blow the whole weekend replaying Final Fantasy VII Remake in anticipation of Rebirth‘s launch next month. If you’ve kept track of Emily’s Special Interests since joining the site, you’ll know she is feral for this series. Looking forward to watching her FF7 takes get more and more unhinged as launch looms.

With that, it’s over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Still polishing off the 2023 backlog? Probably a good month to do it, while the release calendar is quiet. Get in the comments, let us know what you’re up to because we always love hearing about it.

Thanks for hanging out with us again this week, and for coming back to hang out with us in 2024. We really do appreciate you being here. As always, no matter what you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.