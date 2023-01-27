What Are You Playing This Weekend?

Folks, its Friday.

I know, it’s the Friday after a public holiday. The worst kind of Friday, where you’re expected to put in one last shift when the Weekend Brain is already full engaged.

There’s some good stuff to play this weekend, though. Let’s see what everyone’s doing.

This weekend, I’ve got a lot to get through. I’m currently playing Hi-Fi Rush, which dropped during yesterday’s Xbox Developer Direct. I’m having a great time so far. It’s giving me GameCube-era flashbacks, and I’m enjoying it very much. Of course, GoldenEye 007 finally drops on Game Pass this weekend as well, and I would be remiss if I didn’t give it a go. See if I can recall any of the ancient techniques that guided me to the Invincibility code all those years ago.

And then there’s Forspoken, which, god help me, I’m genuinely trying to give it a fair shake of the sauce bottle here. It is not going easy on me. I will push on for another few hours because I want to make sure I can say I really did try to give it a decent run, even if it has not been my cup of tea so far. And THEN, there’s Dead Space. Unlike our reviewer Jam, I carry almost no memory of the 2008 original in my head. A life of writing about games and always plunging onto The Next Thing has consigned any memory older than 14 days to the void. This gives me the rare opportunity to play Dead Space again for the first time.

Ruby tells me she will also be playing Hi-Fi Rush. Considering she is Kotaku Australia’s resident Tango Gameworks appreciator, this does not surprise me one bit.

With that, it’s over to you! What are you playing this weekend? Picking up Dead Space? Organising a multiplayer night for GoldenEye like you’re in high school again? Let me know in the comments below!

Thank you, as always, for hanging out with us again this week! We really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.