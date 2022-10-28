See Games Differently

What Are You Playing This Weekend?

1
Published 49 mins ago: October 28, 2022 at 4:30 pm -
Filed to:what are you playing this weekend
MFW its the damn weekend. Image: Bayonetta 3, Nintendo

Can you believe it’s Friday, mates? How good.

With the weekend ahead, it’s time to get our schedules sorted out. If you live in Melbourne like me, the forecast for the weekend is (checks notes) wooly-haired at best. That means there’s going to be some staying inside and playing the video games this weekend.

So, what’s on the docket for me? I’m still playing God of War Ragnarok for review. If you missed Ruby’s excellent preview this week, that’s all we can really tell you about our experience so far.

Elsewhere, I’m still plugging away at Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope and really loving it. This is a game that expands meaningfully and wisely on almost every facet of the original and I can’t recommend it enough. Our Bayonetta 3 code arrived this morning and I’m in two minds about whether we review it, given all the drama around it. But I am interested to drop a couple of hours into it and see what’s up.

There’s that new Call of Duty as well. Tiny game. Barely heard a thing about it. Maybe get an hour of that in somewhere.

Ruby is playing Moving Out this weekend, but the Real Life version of the game where she will be Moving Out into a new house. Wish her luck as she settles into her sweet new digs.

And with that, over to you! What’s on for the weekend? Something new? Something old? Something on sale? Let us know in the comments below.

That’s it for us this week. Thank you as always for hanging out with us, we really do appreciate you being here. Whatever you get up to this weekend, stay safe, be well, and we’ll see you back here on Monday.

Cheers.

