What Is Your Favourite Pokémon? You’ve Got Over 1000 To Choose From

1
Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 2 hours ago: January 13, 2023 at 3:51 pm
Image: The Pokemon Company

Pokémon as a series has been chugging along for 26 years, with each generation adding an array of new beasties to capture and train. After those 26 long years, it looks like they’ve finally hit 4 digits.

In celebration of this momentous occasion, the official Pokemon Twitter account posted this tweet.

The link in the above tweet goes to a YouTube video showcasing every single Pokemon that has appeared in the franchise, including their different gender, seasonal, and regional forms. I gotta say, the musical arrangement of this video is absolutely incredible. The Pokemon Company really popped off here.

Seeing all these Pokémon really warmed my heart, and also made me notice just how many final evolutions are literally just a big buff guy. Makes you think!

So for this momentous occasion, I thought it would be the right time to ask a really messed up and difficult question:

Out of the 1000 Pokémon now existing, which one is your favourite?

I know, I know. It’s a toughie, which is why I’m willing to hear a Top 5. Hey, maybe even your favourite from each Generation if you’re feeling particularly chatty today. With as many Pokémon as there now are, it’s possibly the worst time to ask this question.

All that considered, my favourite is Ditto.

Look at this freakin’ guy. Come on. (Image: Nintendo)

Ditto is my favourite for a number of reasons. First of all, it’s a blobby guy. I love that. Second of all, it can transform into any other Pokémon but it still keeps that funny little face that I love so much.

How can I not love this with all my heart? (Image: Nintendo)

I relate to this deeply. Anytime somebody asks me what superpower I would want if I could have one, the first one that comes to mind is shapeshifting. The ability to become anyone or anything I want? That’s the dream, baby.

The funny thing is that my go-to Pokémon type is always either Fire or Fairy, and Ditto is simply Normal. Nevertheless, I would die for Ditto.

So how about you? Which Pokémon is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is a writer specialising in video games. She writes for Kotaku Australia, with a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting. She covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.
Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.
You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

Comments

  • For a long time I didn’t partake in the monsters of the pockets past the original games and series so Bulbasaur has always been my favourite….

    However, since my son discovered Pokémon I’ve been with him on the ride watching the later seasons and I’ve taken quite a shine to Bewear and its hilarious surrogate mum antics with Team Rocket.

