What Is Your Favourite Pokémon? You’ve Got Over 1000 To Choose From

Pokémon as a series has been chugging along for 26 years, with each generation adding an array of new beasties to capture and train. After those 26 long years, it looks like they’ve finally hit 4 digits.

In celebration of this momentous occasion, the official Pokemon Twitter account posted this tweet.

26 years after the release of the original Pokémon games—Pokémon Red Version and Pokémon Green Version in Japan—the number of Pokémon discovered has finally surpassed one thousand! 🥳 Let’s celebrate with a look back at some of your favorite Pokémon: https://t.co/VEsReW0Qzo pic.twitter.com/1i7E6om7iC — Pokémon (@Pokemon) January 12, 2023

The link in the above tweet goes to a YouTube video showcasing every single Pokemon that has appeared in the franchise, including their different gender, seasonal, and regional forms. I gotta say, the musical arrangement of this video is absolutely incredible. The Pokemon Company really popped off here.

Seeing all these Pokémon really warmed my heart, and also made me notice just how many final evolutions are literally just a big buff guy. Makes you think!

So for this momentous occasion, I thought it would be the right time to ask a really messed up and difficult question:

Out of the 1000 Pokémon now existing, which one is your favourite?

I know, I know. It’s a toughie, which is why I’m willing to hear a Top 5. Hey, maybe even your favourite from each Generation if you’re feeling particularly chatty today. With as many Pokémon as there now are, it’s possibly the worst time to ask this question.

All that considered, my favourite is Ditto.

Ditto is my favourite for a number of reasons. First of all, it’s a blobby guy. I love that. Second of all, it can transform into any other Pokémon but it still keeps that funny little face that I love so much.

I relate to this deeply. Anytime somebody asks me what superpower I would want if I could have one, the first one that comes to mind is shapeshifting. The ability to become anyone or anything I want? That’s the dream, baby.

The funny thing is that my go-to Pokémon type is always either Fire or Fairy, and Ditto is simply Normal. Nevertheless, I would die for Ditto.

So how about you? Which Pokémon is your favourite? Let us know in the comments.