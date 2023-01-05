Milla Jovovich Takes Aim At World Of Tanks

For its Holiday Ops this season World of Tanks managed to pull off a Christmas miracle: one of Hollywood’s biggest team-ups. Wargaming managed to recruit none other than Arnold Schwarzenegger for its last special event and this time around notable movie star Milla Jovovich is also along for the ride.

The campaign kicked off with the World of Tanks ambassadors appearing in a fun little cinematic that sees them save the holidays for Arthur and his son, Mikey. It marks the first time the two Hollywood stars have worked together.

Fun trailers aside, both Jovovich and Schwarzenegger also appear as characters in the actual game, offering unique quests, rewards and catchphrases to players.

Kotaku Australia was recently given the chance to interview Jovovich about her time working on World of Tanks Holiday Ops and you can check out our discussion below.

Kotaku AU: What can players expect from your voice work in the game? Do you have any personal favourite phrases?

Milla Jovovich: We had a session where we recorded voice lines that would be unique to my tank commander. Players who recruit my character in the game will get to hear my voice commanding their crew. We recorded more than 250 phrases, my favourite was “they say, beauty will save the world. Sounds like a job for us!”.

Kotaku AU: Do you have any words of advice for players during the World of Tanks Holiday Ops event?

Milla Jovovich: This year Holiday Ops expands across the World of Tanks universe, so everyone can try what I have prepared for them. As rewards players can expect exclusive customization items like 2D styles, decals, emblems, also they can recruit my character as a commander of one of their vehicles and hear my actual voiceover. So, what can I say to players: complete my assignments, get cool rewards, and feel the atmosphere of the holidays.

Kotaku AU: You’ve worked on a few film adaptations of video game projects like Resident Evil and Monster Hunter, was the process of filming something for an actual video game different?

Milla Jovovich: For sure RE was. My character Alice doesn’t appear in the games for example. The idea of Alice was that she represented the player which I found so interesting. Alice allowed me to build her character because there were no expectations by game enthusiasts as to who she was in the game.

Kotaku AU: Will you be playing World of Tanks now that you’ve worked on it?

Milla Jovovich: I had so much fun participating in the event, that I played a few battles. I’m not a gamer and luckily had a World of Tanks crew give me tips on how to best navigate my vehicle and survive as long as possible! For those who have never played World of Tanks before, I do recommend giving it a go!

World of Tanks Holiday Ops runs until January 9th, 2023.