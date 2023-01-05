You Should Get In On This Big Nintendo Switch eShop Sale

Happy New Year! It’s 2023 now and while I’m nervous that this year won’t be any better than the last two pandemic-filled years, at least it’s starting off with a big ol’ Nintendo Switch eShop sale. Included in this New Years’ sale are some good deals on newer games like Sonic Frontiers and Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, plus some discounts on first-party Nintendo offerings like Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker.

Editor’s note: This piece has been updated with Australian links and pricing. Unfortunately, some of the games discounted on the US store — like Paper Mario — are not discounted in Australia. Those games have been swapped out for different deals — David.

It’s always a big deal when the notoriously stingy Nintendo eShop (where games, especially first-party titles remain full price years after launch) has a large-scale sale like this. Even better when it includes deals on newer games available on Nintendo’s massively popular handheld hybrid console. And while this isn’t the best or biggest sale we’ve seen on the eShop in recent years, there are still some good deals that should help you find something to play as we slowly creep through the early winter months of 2023.

Here are some of the best deals we spotted from the full New Years’ sale. This current promotion runs until January 15.

Super Mario Party – $53.40 (was $79.95)

Crash Bandicoot N-Sane Trilogy – $27.95 (was $69.95)

Cult of the Lamb – $30 (was $37.50)

NBA 2K23 – $35.89 (was $89.95)

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – $53.30 (was $79)

Luigi’s Mansion 3 – $53.30 (was $79.95)

Sonic Frontiers: Digital Deluxe Edition – $86.06 (was $122.95)

Diablo II Resurrected – $23 (was $69.95)

Terraria – $23.98 (was $59.95)

Persona 5 Royal – $69.96 (was $99.95)

DOOM Eternal – $19.98 (was $79.95)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anv. Ed. – $60 (was $94.95)

Return to Monkey Island – $30 (was $37.50)

LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga Deluxe Ed. – $49.97 (was $99.95)

TMNT: The Cowabunga Collection – $45 (was $60)

Tetris Effect: Connected – $30 (was $60)

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $16.48 (was $54.95)

Disney Dreamlight Valley – $33.71 (was $44.95)

There are more games on sale as part of the limited-time promotion so if you don’t see something you like here, feel free to check out the full sale happening on the Switch eShop. And if you are still looking for something to play on your Switch, check out our list of the very best Switch games. Between that list and the one above, you should be able to find at least one game to play while you avoid the cold weather.