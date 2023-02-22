Bethesda Just Dropped The Entire Hi-Fi Rush OST On YouTube

Shadow hit Hi-Fi Rush has some absolute bangers in it, like Lonely Boy by The Black Keys and The Perfect Drug by Nine Inch Nails. However, Hi-Fi Rush also has an absolutely stellar OST, and now it’s been randomly dropped on YouTube in its entirety.

It only makes sense that after randomly releasing Hi-Fi Rush out of nowhere that Bethesda would ultimately decide to shadow drop the OST as well, right? In a way, it’s kind of genius. But yes, the official Bethesda Twitter account announced this morning that one could listen to the entire OST for Hi-Fi Rush on YouTube, if they so wish.

Rock out to the Official Game Soundtrack of #hifirush, now on YouTube! 🎧https://t.co/2q1igiUt7h pic.twitter.com/0zZr9ukzYH — Bethesda ANZ & SE Asia (@Bethesda_ANZ) February 21, 2023

The Hi-Fi Rush OST consists of 66 original tracks composed by Shuichi Kobori, Reo Uratani, and Masatoshi Yanagi. Kobori and Yanagi have previously composed for other Tango Gameworks titles such as The Evil Within and Ghostwire: Tokyo, while Uratani previous composition work includes Monster Hunter, Final Fantasy, and most recently Meg’s Monster, which I literally just wrote about!

Here’s the tracklist in full:

The Beacon (extended mix) – The Glass Pyramids The Pulse – Shuichi Kobori The Rush – Shuichi Kobori I Got This – Shuichi Kobori & John Johanas Welcome to QA – Shuichi Kobori & Masatoshi Yanagi Too Big To Fail (extended mix) – The Glass Pyramids So This is Where the Magic Happens – Shuichi Kobori & Masatoshi Yanagi The Hideout – Shuichi Kobori Mission Report! – Masatoshi Yanagi Production Destruction – Reo Uratani Derailed – Reo Uratani & Masatoshi Yanagi Some People Call This Teamwork – Reo Uratani Captive Normals (A Fever Dream) (extended mix) – The Glass Pyramids You Said Make it Stop – Masatoshi Yanagi Check This Out – Shuichi Kobori & Masatoshi Yanagi The Hideout (808 Mix) – Shuichi Kobori Heatwave – Shuichi Kobori Test Chamber – Reo Uratani That’s Mister Chai to You! – Shuichi Kobori, Reo Uratani & Masatoshi Yanagi Previously On… – Masatoshi Yanagi New Teammates – Masatoshi Yanagi Vibin’ – Masatoshi Yanagi Dev Engine – Reo Uratani Heatwave (VÄRRT Mix) – Shuichi Kobori UNRESTRICTED CREATIVE FREEDOM – Shuichi Kobori & Masatoshi Yanagi Surrounded – Masatoshi Yanagi Buzzsaw (extended mix) – The Glass Pyramids You Don’t Have What it Takes, Kid – Masatoshi Yanagi Downtime – Masatoshi Yanagi Snap (Out of It) – Masatoshi Yanagi Reciprocity – Shuichi Kobori & Masatoshi Yanagi Security Shutdown – Shuichi Kobori Can’t Stop Us Now – Shuichi Kobori This’ll Be Rough – Shuichi Kobori & John Johanas Negotiation – Shuichi Kobori ESCAPE PLAN!! – Masatoshi Yanagi Chasedown – Masatoshi Yanagi A New Fight – Masatoshi Yanagi Mission Report! (Korsica Mix) – Masatoshi Yanagi Through the Halls of History – Reo Uratani How Far We’ve Come – Masatoshi Yanagi Backstage Hustle – Shuichi Kobori, Reo Uratani & Masatoshi Yanagi My Heart Feels No Pain (extended mix) – The Glass Pyramids (feat. Kayla Brown) Shut Down the Campus – Masatoshi Yanagi What’s the Next Move? – Masatoshi Yanagi Exposition – Masatoshi Yanagi Let’s Hope This Works – Masatoshi Yanagi Hey Gang, What’s That? – Masatoshi Yanagi Intruder (extended mix) – The Glass Pyramids The Fizzith (extended mix) – The Glass Pyramids Confrontation – Masatoshi Yanagi Reflection – Masatoshi Yanagi Surfacing (extended mix) – The Glass Pyramids That Was Very Dope, CNMN – Masatoshi Yanagi You Can’t Take On All Of Us – Masatoshi Yanagi In a Blink (extended mix) – The Glass Pyramids It Was All For This – Masatoshi Yanagi What the Future Holds – Masatoshi Yanagi Kicking Back – Shuichi Kobori & Masatoshi Yanagi Climb the Tower – Masatoshi Yanagi Boss (Vandelay Theme) – Masatoshi Yanagi Challenger! – Masatoshi Yanagi Give it All You Got – Masatoshi Yanagi I Handled it Again – Masatoshi Yanagi Synesthesia (extended mix) – The Glass Pyramids Secret Song (Making Things is Hard) – Shuichi Kobori & John Johanas

If any tracks from The Glass Pyramids sound new to you, it might be because they’re actually part of Hi-Fi Rush‘s Streamer Mode, and are original recordings from Tango Gameworks to replace the licensed music in the game. This is, as the mode’s name suggests, to avoid any copyright strikes on YouTube.

If you’re looking to listen to the licensed tracks from Hi-Fi Rush, Bethesda has also created a Spotify playlist for these songs. Here’s hoping they add the full OST to Spotify too!