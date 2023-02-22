Meg’s Monster Looks Like My Next Favourite Game

Sometimes, you see a game and know it’s simply going to rock. It’s going to be everything to you. That’s how it felt when I saw the news of Meg’s Monster releasing in the west.

Meg’s Monster, developed by Odencat, is a story of two unlikely friends: a little human child called Meg, and a hulking brutish monster called Roy. Meg’s tears have the power to bring on the apocalypse and end the world, and she just so happens to be stuck in a world full of mutants and monsters who eat humans. Therefore, it’s up to Roy and his friend Golan (who is also a monster) to help her make it back home without bawling her little eyes out.

Here’s the trailer, for those who are already interested:

Meg’s Monster is a retro-inspired JRPG that plays on the concept of turn-based battles. You fight as Roy, who has 99999 HP and is basically invincible. However, whenever Roy takes damage, Meg takes mental and emotional damage as she can’t bear to see her friend get hurt. That means players must juggle fighting enemies as well as keeping Meg happy.

On top of a great story and unique battle system, Meg’s Monster also includes the musical stylings of two icons in the video game music world: Reo Uratani and Laura Shigihara. Uratani is known for his work on games such as Monster Hunter, Hi-Fi Rush , and Atelier Ryza 2, while Shigihara is known for her work on Plants vs Zombies, To The Moon, Rakuen, and Deltarune. I just know this soundtrack is going to go dummy hard.

And the best news of all? Meg’s Monster is coming very soon. The game is set to launch on PC, Mac, Linux, Steam Deck, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch NEXT WEEK on March 2nd, 2023. If you couldn’t already tell, I am absolutely losing my mind.