Fashion Dreamer Is Basically The Spiritual Successor Of Style Boutique

Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct brought a variety of different announcements to our attention. One of them, the announcement of Marvelous’ Fashion Dreamer, excited many a fashion girlie, and also reminded us of a certain fashion game for the Nintendo DS: Style Boutique.

In Fashion Dreamer, players are tasked with creating their own custom couture for their avatar to parade around in, with the avatars being called Muses. There will be over 1400 clothes and accessories available for players to customise to make them truly unique.

Build your own brand and become the ultimate influencer in Fashion Dreamer, coming to Nintendo Switch later this year! 👗👚🎀 pic.twitter.com/sL34dDUhQA — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) February 8, 2023

Alongside being a fashion designer, Fashion Dreamer features asynchronous multiplayer, allowing players to meet other Muses and get inspiration from their designs or give and receive likes for their looks.

Here’s the trailer to get you up to speed.

If you’re thinking, “Man, Fashion Dreamer reminds me of Nintendo presents: Style Boutique“, that would make a lot of sense considering they’re being developed by the same studio.

syn Sophia is a truly fascinating Japanese development studio that was founded in 1995. In its first two years of existence, it was called The Man Breeze and exclusively developed wrestling games before becoming the AKI Corporation in 1997 and developing multiple WWF and Def Jam games.

And then, in 2007, it became syn Sophia and started developing DSiWare, multiple anime girl rhythm games, and the Style Savvy series, which is called Style Boutique in PAL regions.

Despite the wackadoo change in what the studio developed over the years, the Style Boutique games on the Nintendo DS and 3DS very much got better and better over time. With each new release came a higher score and more favourable review. As well, the Style Boutique games have garnered quite the loyal following.

That being said, the Style Boutique/Style Savvy appreciators have been hungry. Starving, even. New Style Boutique 3: Styling Star was the last entry in the series, releasing in 2017 on the Nintendo 3DS. It was also the highest rated of the series on Metacritic with score of 80.

So after the community realised that syn Sophia are some of the minds behind Fashion Dreamer, it was chaos in the best way. Finally, a new Style Boutique/Savvy game! Sure, it hasn’t got the name, but it’s clear where it’s coming from and that’s the same darn place!