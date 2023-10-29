This Week In Games Australia: There’s A Lot Of Games Coming Out On Friday

Welcome back to This Week In Games Australia, your look ahead at all the games you’ll be playing in the next seven days.

This week, everyone has decided to launch their game on Friday. It is actually kind of ridiculous how many games are launching on Friday this week.

Our top picks from across the week: Gentle exploration game Jusant launches on Tuesday this week, alongside Silent Hill Ascension, the first new SH game in a decade. RoboCop: Rogue City and Song of Nunu both drop on Thursday to provide a little tonal whiplash. Friday contains everything from Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures to a new WRC game, WarioWare, Warcraft, Thirsty Suitors, The Talos Principle II, Star Ocean, My Time At Sandrock, and the long-awaited Ruby Innes Game of the Year, Fashion Dreamer.

Bit on this week! Here’s what you’ll be playing.

October 30th

Dragonheir: Silent Gods (PC)

October 31

Head Bangers: Rhythm Royale (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

Jusant (PS5, XSX, PC)

Little Goody Two Shoes (PS5, XSX, PC, NS)

Silent Hill Ascension (PC, iOS, AND)

You Will Die Here Tonight (PC)

November 1

Alien Hominid Invasion (XSX, PC, NS, XBO)

This Bed We Made (PS5, PC)

November 2

Achilles: Legends Untold (PS5, XSX, PC)

RoboCop: Rogue City (PS5, XSX, PC)

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story (PC, NS)

November 3

Back to the Dawn (PC)

Early Access

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures (NS)

Dead Island 2: Haus (Expansion) (PS5, XSX, PC, PS4, XBO)

EA Sports WRC (PS5, XSX, PC)

Ebenezer and the Invisible World (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Fashion Dreamer (NS)

For The King 2 (PC)

Gangs of Sherwood (PS5, XSX, PC)

My Time At Sandrock (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, XBO)

One Night: Burlesque (PC, NS)

Phantom Blade: Executioners (PS5, PC, PS4)

PlateUp! (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4, XBO)

Quantum Error (PS5)

RollerCoaster Tycoon Adventures Deluxe (PS5, XSX, NS, PS4)

Star Ocean: The Second Story R (PS5, NS)

The Talos Principle II (PS5, XSX, PC)

Thirsty Suitors (PS5, XSX, PC, NS, PS4, XBO)

Vampire the Masquerade: Justice (PS5)

Warcraft Rumble (iOS, AND)

WarioWare: Move It!! (NS)

Image: Devolver Digital, Annapurna Interactive, Nacon, Kotaku Australia