Mortal Kombat 12 Is Coming This Year

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Published 1 hour ago: February 24, 2023 at 11:26 am -
Filed to:mortal kombat
mortal kombat 12
Image: Warner Bros. Discovery

Well good God almighty, 2023 is about to be the year of fighting games now that Mortal Kombat 12 has been added to the 2023 roster.

In a completely unexpected turn of events, a Warner Bros. earnings call to investors has revealed that the upcoming Mortal Kombat title is expected to release this year. A clip from the call has been making the rounds on Twitter where Andrew Slabin, Warner Bros. Discovery’s executive vice president of global investor strategy, confirmed that Mortal Kombat 12 is slated for 2023.

“And there’s lots more to come, including the highly-anticipated Mortal Kombat 12 and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, games also set for release this year with ambitious launch projections,” Slabin says in the clip.

As of writing, there is literally no other information. The last time we wrote about Mortal Kombat on Kotaku Australia was Ethan Gach talking about the history of the Mortal Kombat logo, noting that the last Mortal Kombat game “came out in 2019, and so far there haven’t been any hints about when Mortal Kombat 12 can be expected”.

If anything, it’s incredibly fascinating that investors are being told that the game is coming out this year and we haven’t even seen a single trailer. Perhaps Warner Bros. are keen to keep a reasonable gap between announcement and release date so as to not risk generating unbearable hype for Mortal Kombat 12, but damn. What a massive drop out of nowhere.

As for this year being the year of fighting games, Street Fighter 6 is slated to release on June 2nd, 2023 and there’s also Tekken 8 coming this year as well. Considering Mortal Kombat, Street Fighter, and Tekken can easily be described as The Big Three of the fighting game world, this year could be massive for folks that love a little smackaround.

About the Author

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes

Ruby Innes is Kotaku Australia's "local nut bar".

She has a background in radio broadcasting and podcasting, somehow got nominated for a journalism award, and covers a wide range of gaming topics while also bringing her strange yet endearing drawings to her stories.

Ruby is passionate about the Australian games industry, and loves spotlighting hidden gems from local studios. Her favourite game is Undertale, and her game libraries are filled with an array of cutesy and creepy single-player story games.

You can contact her via her Twitter (@rubyinnes) or email.

