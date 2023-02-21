New Pokémon Presents Livestream Coming Next Week

The Pokémon Company not-so-surprisingly announced its latest Pokémon Presents livestream, scheduled for the series’ anniversary, Pokémon Day, or February 27, just like it was last year (and the year before that).

Fans hope the livestream — a brief presentation of everything the Company is ready to tease — will bring them very specific delights this year, namely Game Boy titles like Pokémon Red and Blue and Game Boy Advance’s Sapphire and Ruby to publisher Nintendo’s latest Switch Online offering.

Read More: “Nintendo’s GBA Emulation For The Switch Is Stunning”

Last year, despite quiet expectations, the Pokémon Company surprised fans by announcing Scarlet and Violet, their starter Pokémon, and the game’s take on an open world. That bombastic announcement may have curdled in time, but it was still a pretty big deal in what was thought to be a more relaxed event.

Likewise, the most recent Pokémon Presents on August 2 introduced Scarlet and Violet’s legendary mounts and delightful/delectable ham Pokémon Lechonk. While not as giant as a gameplay demo or new game announcement, these big breadcrumbs are at least enough to fuel the fans’ next few months of analysis and occasionally horny art. And that’s what life is all about, really; analysis and occasionally horny art.

But, while occasionally horny fans speculate, the Pokémon Company is staying extremely tight-lipped. This month, the Company released a hefty Scarlet and Violet patch and — I shudder writing this — spiked prices on so-called “waifu” trading cards. While I hope that this month’s events are enough to warrant a Pokémon Day apology for bad gameplay and expensive cards, aside from announcing Pokémon Presents’ stream date, all the Company said was that the event would introduce “about 20 minutes of exciting Pokémon news.” Yeah. Not a whole lot to go off of, I’d say.

But you can’t stop fans from dreaming, or salivating. All will be revealed on Monday, February 27, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. ET, when Pokémon Presents goes live. You can stream it directly from the official Pokémon YouTube channel.